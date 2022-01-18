On offer on Amazon HONOR MagicBook X15 and Beelink SER

A HONOR MagicBook X15 notebook and a Beelink SER mini PC are two of the stars of Amazon’s offerings today. Devices at the antipodes, for many reasons, but both can be purchased today at excellent prices. Here are the details.

Amazon’s offer on the HONOR MagicBook X15 and the Beelink SER mini PC

Let’s start with Amazon’s offer on the notebook HONOR MagicBook X15, which cuts the price by 23% (150 euros discount). The final price? 499.90 euros instead of 649.99 for an aesthetically appealing laptop with 15.6-inch diagonal screen with Full HD resolution, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and Intel Core i3-10110U.

Buy HONOR Magicbook X15 on offer on Amazon

Turning instead to the mini PC, the Amazon offer that we report today concerns Beelink SER, one device with AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 16 GB) and 256 GB of NVMe M.2 SSD (upgradeable up to 2 TB) with Wi-Fi 5, two HDMI ports with which to connect two monitor, one USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.0. On Amazon it costs 389 euros, a very good price for such a mini PC.

Buy the Beelink SER Mini PC on Amazon

Putacaso look for other tech products, don’t forget to follow our Telegram price.tech channel in which we share the best offers on the market every day.

Read also: best PCs, our recommendations



