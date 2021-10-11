on OnlyFans at 69 to support her disabled child

Michelle, 69, cleared the belief that sex jobs were only for young people. The woman has landed up OnlyFans to earn money to devote to the medical care of the disabled child and collect a lot of money by publishing erotic videos with much younger partners.

The countless benefits of sex

A model from OnlyFans (69 years old!) Shared her story and how, filming highly heroic scenes with younger volunteers, she managed to make more money than she ever had in her life: “This is more than I’ve ever done in my life. I have been well below the poverty level for most of my life. Since I started this kind of work, I haven’t had to choose whether to buy a box of cleenex or a gallon of milk ”.

Landed on the adult content platform for the noble purpose of having entrate extra to help the disabled child, the woman has also managed to dispel a taboo, showing that sex has no age.

Michelle, who calls herself “Michelle – GILF of your dreams” (where GILF is an equivalent term to MILF but with Grandmother instead of Mother) on Twitter, she acknowledged that she only dedicated herself to this kind of spicy job at a late age, but has since drawn tremendous personal and financial rewards from her new career. Financial satisfactions that amount to approx $ 200,000 (!).

Ageless sex

The woman revealed that she went viral after posting a video looking for younger volunteers in the New Orleans area to film erotic scenes with. The video in question has been viewed 5 million times and she has become very famous.

But despite this success, Michelle talked about the discrimination she faced due to her age“Nobody wants to imagine their parents having sex, least of all their grandparents having sex,” he said.

A claim that seems obvious but it is not, and is inscribed in the wake of all the possible self-determination in which a person can be configured: “People think that if you are over a certain age, you should crochet blankets and not have sex, but you know what? You can crochet blankets and have sex“.