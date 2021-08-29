On Prime Video, season 2 of the anthological series that explores the different forms and meanings of love

In the cast of the second season Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Tobias Menzies and Minnie Driver.

After the success of the first season, this month the anthological series Modern Love is back up Prime Video with eight more episodes loaded with romance and overflowing celebrities. The creator John Carney – author of cult films such as Ounces And Sing Street – joined forces with Amazon’s streaming platform by adapting again in half-hour chapters some of the most engaging stories published by the New York Times in the column of the same name, exploring the different forms and meanings that the concept of love can assume. If actors of the caliber of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott and Julia Garner took part in the various episodes of the inaugural cycle, these new segments do not disappoint expectations, involving small screen stars such as Kit Harington (Game of thrones), Anna Paquin (True Blood) And Tobias Menzies (The Crown), but also Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Jack Reynor (Strange Angel), Garrett Hedlund (Mosaic), Sophie Okonedo (Rwanda hotels) And Lucy Boynton (The Politician).

Modern Love: The episodes of season 2

As before, Modern Love it stages everyday stories with delicacy and attention to the likelihood of the characters, which however possess that pinch of originality necessary to make them unique. The first episode, On a winding road with the hood down, sees for example Driver not being able to convince himself to get rid of his sports car, no matter how old and battered it is: a story that tells how memories linked to a common object can also be a fundamental part of the present and, why not? future of a human being. More romantic in the classical sense are the two following pieces, The Night Girl meets a Day Boy and Strangers on a train (to Dublin). the first sees an important relationship between Zoe Chao (Love Life) And Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), who have to face some adversities due to the difference in schedules with which they live their respective lives. The other, on the other hand, stages the love at first sight that bursts on a train between Harington and Boynton, who decide to meet on the same track for the return just as the Covid-19 pandemic breaks out …

Likewise, subsequent episodes tell the complex and often subtle difference between the love feeling and the strongest friendship (A life plan for two, followed by only one), the sexual confusion of a pre-adolescent who finds herself attracted to a more mature schoolmate (“Am I …? Maybe this test will tell me.”), the decisions that a man and a woman abandoned by their spouses who have started a clandestine relationship must make (In the waiting room of the separated spouses) and the chance meeting of two men who in a few seconds relive their story, short but intense (“How you Remind Me?”). Perhaps the most touching episode of season 2’s Modern Love however, it is the last, which sees notable protagonists Okonedo and Menzies, a couple divorced for years who rediscover the love feeling once the wisdom and a conquered maturity have made them different people. Together they will then be able to face even the most dramatic adversities.

Everyday stories, common characters with feelings and problems with which we can easily identify and a kindness in the exposition that brings to the surface the romanticism (sometimes melancholy) of each episode: this is the formula that allowed Modern Love to become one of the most popular anthology series of the moment. And the new chapters confirm that John Carney knows how to touch the chords of the public like few other contemporary authors.

Watch Modern Love season 2 on Prime Video

