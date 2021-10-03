on Rai 2 Denzel Washington again executioner

Lat the choice of Rai 2 for tonight falls on a reliable face. That of Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable. Aired at 9.20pm, the 2018 film directed by Antoine Fuqua is the sequel from The Equalizer – The Avenger (2014). The saga is the film adaptation of the homonymous television series, aired in the USA starting from 1985 and known in Italy with the title of An executioner in New York. Series that, on the wave of eighties revival, will have in this 2021 a reboot starring Queen Latifah.

In The Equalizer 2 next to Denzel Washington, than for the first time in his career he stars in a sequel, we also find Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo.

The Equalizer 2, the plot

Denzel Washington returns in an action thriller as Robert McCall, former secret agent compassionate to the weak and merciless to criminals, who, despite having decided to retire, however, always finds himself at the center of the action. After the adventures with the Russian mafia in the first chapter of the saga, McCall tries to live a normal existence, but he does not give up on giving his help to those who need it.

He now lives in a popular neighborhood of Boston and makes a living doing it the driver, while continuing to lend his consulting to the CIA and to take sides on the side of the oppressed putting on the clothes of the cruel Lawbringer. The “without forgiveness” of the title comes when to her friend and former colleague Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) is entrusted an investigation paired with the agent Dave York (Pedro Pascal).

The two must investigate what it looks like a homicide-suicide in Brussels, until the woman is lured into a trap and comes attacked in his hotel. Received the news, Robert goes into action again.

The Equalizer, from the Eighties series …

The two chapters of The Equalizer with Denzel Washington directed by Antoine Fuqua I’m adaptation than what in Italy is known as An executioner in New York, cult tv series aired in the USA from 1985 to 1989. To play the executioner McCall in the four seasons was there Edward Woodward, who for his role won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

The Robert of An executioner in New York is divorced and with a son teenager who knows little, played by none other than by William Zabka, the Johnny Lawrence of Karate Kid and today star from Cobra Kai. But of course McCall is also former agent of an unnamed company that offers its services to those who seek his help. Finding it through the pages of newspapers. In short, everything very Eighties – also the initials, made by Stewart Copeland, drummer of the Police – so Eighties that he could not fail to have its revival moment.

… To the reboot with Queen Latifah

So we come to today, more than thirty years later, because in the USA it will be released in a few days The Equalizer, reboot of the cult series starring Queen Latifah, which here is also co-creator. Singer, rapper and actress with a nomination for the Oscar behind for Chicago, the artist will be Robyn McCall, woman with a mysterious past that use his skills to protect those who cannot defend yourself alone. Seeking in his actions also a kind of redemption.

McCall, divorced like her predecessor, also has a one teenage daughter, who struggles to understand why her mother left her job out of the blue. In the cast next to Latifah there is also Chris Noth, famous face of Law & Order And Sex and the City, in the shoes of a former big shot of the CIA. The first episode from The Equalizer will be broadcast in the United States on February 7, after the Super Bowl.

