On Rai 4 the film “Derailed – Lethal Attraction”: the plot

In prime time on Rai 4 the film “Derailed – Lethal Attraction” with Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston and Vincent Cassel: here is the plot

Sunday 9 January the first evening of Rai4 (channel 21 of digital terrestrial) will be enveloped by the mysterious and paranoid atmospheres of the thriller “Derailed – Lethal Attraction”.

Directed by suspense expert Mikael Håfström, former director of “Drowning Ghost – Dark Presences”, “1408” and “Escape Plan – Escape from Hell”, “Derailed – Lethal Attraction” tells the strong attraction between Charles and Lucinda, two strangers who meet on the train and, despite already having relationships, decide to give vent to passion in a hotel room.

But here they are joined by a thug who rapes Lucinda and injures Charles: the life of both will turn into a nightmare as the criminal begins to blackmail Charles, threatening to make his escapade public if he does not give him twenty thousand dollars. Based on the novel of the same name by James Siegel, “Derailed” is a tense thriller full of twists and turns that uses the interpretation of Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston and a Mephistopheles Vincent Cassel.

Following, the first of three appointments will be broadcast with “Murder on the Railway”, a world premiere docu-series that takes us back in time by analyzing the murder cases committed on the most shocking and surprising trains in modern English history.

