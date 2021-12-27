on RaiPlay from December 28 a new episode of “Ossi di Seppia”

“Life is strange and destiny is something absolutely unpredictable”. A truly mocking fate for the seven-time world champion who, after having defied death at 300 km per hour on the Formula 1 tracks, on 29 December 2013 slips on the snow in Méribel, in Haute-Savoie, and violently beats his head against a rock. That fall upset the life of Michael Schumacher going into a coma. Since then, his real health conditions have been shrouded in total reserve, in a long and mysterious ordeal. In the thirteenth episode of Ossi di Cuttlefish, what we remember, from 28 December on RaiPlay, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, former Ferrari president, who shared the most beautiful victories with the champion, offers an unpublished portrait of the man that Schumacher was, of that driver who on the track had the courage to take risks in the right moments, to the one who has won most of all in the history of Ferrari, of the one who has become a legend for his fans. “My gratitude to Michael is not only for the victories or for the achievements on the track, but also for what was behind the victories themselves. He knew, in the most difficult moments – and there have been many – to be very close to his team. “