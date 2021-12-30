On Reddit depopulated the “Supplies” system to level Warzone’s weapons in half an hour

Supply and Survival – Leveling weapons is always something extremely boring, especially in the beginning when most of the accessories are not available.

Most of the weapons currently featured on Warzone sees the performance vary greatly from their basic version to the one with all the best accessories mounted, some however do not “improve” and that’s it … they “transform”, and from ramshackle weapons without art they become brutal kill machines.

Being able to have well-tuned weapons is not “easy” or fast, since unlike those of multiplayer, the games played on Warzone they are not exactly ideal for grinding levels upon levels in a few minutes (games on Warzone in which we do not confirm even a kill and grind a few experience points are not rare, despite having engaged in a 15 or 20 minute long game session).

The Reddit user JustLawlyOnTwitch however, he found a “method” that ensures real farming of weapon levels, similar to the “quasi exploit” of the quadruple Malloppo experience we talked about last week. Following some small rules on Rebirth Island, this system would ensure the level cap of the weapons (therefore the maximum level available) within half an hour, or at most an hour of play.

How can this be done? We will certainly need a Token for the double experience for weapons (if you don’t have it, the system is valid anyway, only you will “double” the timing to achieve the same result), and at least one friend who will want to play with us.

We will therefore have to queue up Rebirth Island, and once in the game we will absolutely have to own one of the helicopters. Once we have this, we will be able to exploit a “glitch” for which the missions of the “Supply” type are extremely simple to solve.

Unlike maps like Caldera or Verdansk, Rebirth it is much smaller, negating the first essential feature of the missions Refueling, with the target stores being positioned very close to us.

With one player on the helicopter going to collect missions, and with the other player moving from shop to shop to complete them, you will be able to farm a disproportionate amount of experience, to the point that your weapon could grow by 45/50. (some even claim 70 … but these are exceptional cases) levels in about half an hour of play.

Obviously, the entire game will have to be made according to the missions only, and you will therefore have to fight with the least possible number of opponents. The less you will waste time in useless and dangerous fights (indeed UAV just to “avoid the enemies”), the more you will have available to farm missions after missions. By withdrawing from the game in its early stages, you will also have a greater chance of reaching the top by generating even more experience points.

The system would be so effective that it could soon be “fixed” (many are even preferring it to multiplayer to level weapons) as for the bug of the quadruple experience of Swag. We therefore recommend that you try it as soon as possible.

Level up your VG guns from lvl 1 to 70 in 30minutes !!! faster than vanguard multiplayer 100% from CODWarzone

What do you think of this mission-based system from Refueling? The discussion, as always, is open!

