On Roblox, Kim Kardashian’s son finds an ad for a sextape of his mother

Roblox is a sandbox game aimed at young gamers like Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West. But the moderation leaves something to be desired, the boy having come across an advertisement promoting a sex tape of his parent.

Kim Kardashian was shocked by her son’s find – Credit: Hulu

Millions of young gamers are entertained daily on Roblox. This free-to-play title actually aggregates a myriad of games programmed by the users themselves. But some content is totally inappropriate for a young audience, escaping the moderators responsible for removing it. The BBC had notably discovered games on Roblox where users could indulge in virtual sex. Sexual predators can also easily come into contact with children on the platform.

And a new testimony reveals the flaws of moderation. Saint, the son of Kim Kardashian, is an avid player on Roblox. During the latest episode of the reality show The Kardashians, the hilarious 6-year-old can be seen running to his mother to show her his find. In this case, it is an advertisement referring to a Roblox game promising to broadcast unpublished images of the sex tape of the influencer.

Kim Kardashian wants to tackle Roblox

Deeply shocked, Kim Kardashian was however relieved that her son could not yet read. And after the amazement came the time for anger. “I have all the time, all the money and all the resources necessary to burn them”, she launched for the video game platform. She spoke about the case in a press release.

According to a spokesperson, the “sex tape” promised by the advertisement was never hosted on the platform. The text referring to it has been “quickly removed”. Alone “an extremely small number” users have come across it, says Roblox. And to clarify that the game in question has been deleted and that the developer has been banned in the process.

Already widely publicized, this new case highlights the problematic exposure of children to inappropriate content on Roblox. Some malicious developers actually manage to break through the security filters put in place. To the chagrin of parents who are rightly worried about their offspring.

Source: Polygon