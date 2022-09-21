Health

On Saturday they will deliver free medicine in Smithfield

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

This coming Saturday in Smithfield, Johnston County, NC MedAssist’s mobile pharmacy will be giving out lots of free medicine to low-income and uninsured residents.

It may interest you:

The only thing that needs to be proven is that the people who request them are over 18 years of age.

You’ll be able to find pain relievers, cold and cough medicine, allergy medicine, stomach medicine, vitamins, and even medicine for children.

However, they must sign up for a list that will open at 12:00 AM on Saturday, September 24.

On that same date, the packages will be delivered from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The appointment is in the auditorium of the Johnston Medical Mall, located at 514 N Brightleaf Blvd, in Smithfield.

If they check in in good weather, they may even find all their medications already sorted and separated for pick-up only.

If they register before they can only come to pick up their orders. (Image taken from www.medassist.org)

In case you haven’t successfully signed up for free medicine delivery at Smithfield on Saturday, you can get a bag of over-the-counter medicine while supplies last.

We leave you the link to register and order your NCMedAssist medications. Once the medications are delivered, there will be no changes or special requests due to COVID-19.

Journalist graduated from the Carlos Septién García School of Journalism in Mexico and with 17 years of experience. He is a lover of travel and the stories that emanate from them. A good book, a good movie… More from Daniel González

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Peru starts campaign to strengthen the emotional well-being of its students

3 hours ago

Peru starts campaign to strengthen the emotional well-being of its students

4 hours ago

Exclusion of hunting dogs from the Animal Welfare Act

5 hours ago

The Netflix of well-being arrives, to revolutionize access to emotional health

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button