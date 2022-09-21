On Saturday they will deliver free medicine in Smithfield

This coming Saturday in Smithfield, Johnston County, NC MedAssist’s mobile pharmacy will be giving out lots of free medicine to low-income and uninsured residents.

The only thing that needs to be proven is that the people who request them are over 18 years of age.

You’ll be able to find pain relievers, cold and cough medicine, allergy medicine, stomach medicine, vitamins, and even medicine for children.

However, they must sign up for a list that will open at 12:00 AM on Saturday, September 24.

On that same date, the packages will be delivered from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The appointment is in the auditorium of the Johnston Medical Mall, located at 514 N Brightleaf Blvd, in Smithfield.

If they check in in good weather, they may even find all their medications already sorted and separated for pick-up only.

If they register before they can only come to pick up their orders.

In case you haven’t successfully signed up for free medicine delivery at Smithfield on Saturday, you can get a bag of over-the-counter medicine while supplies last.

We leave you the link to register and order your NCMedAssist medications. Once the medications are delivered, there will be no changes or special requests due to COVID-19.