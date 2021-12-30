On Serie A the shadow of Covid: all the positive players

Infections also rise in Serie A: from six from Salernitana to three from Napoli, passing through Criscito and Shevchenko

Covid returns to alarm the world. In fact, the increase in infections and the arrival of the new variant do not bode well. Among the affected sectors there is no lack of sport and in particular Serie A. The virus, which stops at nothing, has in fact returned to hit several players, causing the number of infected to rise to twelve. The club that has found the most infections is the Salerno, with six positive players whose identity has not been communicated, however. However, it is not the only one. Even the Naples is at risk: among the Neapolitans, they are in fact out of the game Insigne, Fabian Ruiz And Lozano, three important players for Spalletti and his championship run.

Serie A, Genoa and Turin also hit by Covid

Trouble also in sight for the Genoa not just in terms of results. The Griffon has in fact found two positives within the staff: Domenico Criscito and the technician Andriy Shevchenko, among the last added to the list. Not the best news for the club in the middle of the relegation zone, which adds an additional difficulty to their league. Last but not least the Turin, which managed to contain the infections. The only positive is indeed Simone Verdi, absent from the grenade ranks for some time and who is quarantining together with his partner Laura.