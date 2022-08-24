SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

On Shazam, Drake becomes the most searched artist of all time

MUSIC – On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Shazam unveiled the records and major moments of its platform in a press release published on August 22. On this occasion, the application revealed who was the most “shazamed” artist in history: this title goes to singer Drake with his 350 million shazams. Topping the list of his most wanted tracks is his single one dance released in 2016 with over 17 million hits.

But it’s not a song from “Drizzy” that is at the top of the most listened to music. This is a Tones and I song, Dance Monkey, Most Shazamed track of all time with over 41 million searches.

We also discover in this press release the very first song searched for on the platform, on April 19, 2022: Jeepster by T. Rex.

From messaging service to today’s apptoday

And the list continues: Butter by K-pop superstars BTS is the fastest track to reach one million shazams (in 9 days). Cleanin’ Out My Closet of Eminem was the first to reach 1,000 shazams in September 2002 and tik tok by Kesha was the first track to top one million Shazams in February 2010. Finally, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran was the fastest to reach 10 million Shazams (in 87 days).

In all, since Shazam’s inception, more than 70 billion searches have been performed.

When it was created in the United Kingdom in August 2002, Shazam obviously did not present itself in the same way as today, technology from the early 2000s requires. It started out as a kind of messaging service that allowed users to identify songs by entering a four-digit code on their phone and holding it while the song played. An SMS was then sent to them to reveal the title of the song and the name of the artist. It wasn’t until July 2008 that Shazam launched on Apple’s brand new App Store, then added an Android version in October of the same year.

The company officially joined Apple in September 2018 and surpassed one billion Shazams per month in June 2021, says Billboard.

