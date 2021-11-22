On skis only with insurance to cover accidents: all the new rules

From 1 January 2022 it will be possible to ski, but only with insurance, made mandatory on the slopes by Legislative Decree number 40 of 28 February 2021, which introduces safety regulations in winter sports. A news passed on the sly, because Italy was closed in a very long lockdown and the plants stopped with the melancholy of the Alps and the Apennines never so white.

In fact, since March 2019, the plants have closed without being able to reopen, just under two years. “The skier who uses the alpine ski slopes must have insurance, which covers his own civil liability for damage or injuries caused to third parties”, reads article 30 of the decree, which specifies that the manager of the skiable areas (excluding of cross-country skiing) can offer the user, in addition to the ski pass, also the insurance policy, which, however, you are free to buy independently from other companies. Without coverage, the penalty is: from 100 to 150 euros and the withdrawal of the ski pass in case of verification by the police.

The news may not be welcomed with pleasure due to new costs affecting a sport that is not exactly low-cost. For the Sunday skier and for the family on a skiing holiday, the risk of stinging is just around the corner, because the obligation is extended to anyone who goes to the track and the prices are variable: day, weekend, week or season. It can go from 2/3 euros per person per day, but it can also reach figures around 40/50 euros per week for several family members. “It is sufficient for the family to subscribe to a general civil liability policy for the head of the family, it covers the whole year and the cost does not exceed 80 euros”, says Valeria Ghezzi, President of Anf, the association of cableway entrepreneurs. In the event of an accident according to art. 28 of the decree for skiers would trigger the concurrence of guilt “until proven otherwise”.

But there are other important innovations in the decree. The obligation of the helmet extended to under 18 also on sleds and the prohibition of skiing in a state of intoxication as a result of the use of alcohol and drugs. The verification will be the same as required by the highway code, as well as the tolerated quantities: limit of 0.5 grams / liter of alcohol in the blood. Bombardino and beer, therefore, better at the end of the skiing. «It’s paradoxical that you can’t drink a beer, but in the valley and off your skis I can do it before I get into the car. We await clarification, otherwise employment in bars and shelters would be at risk ».

