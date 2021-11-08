On Sky Cinema Collection is Tom Hanks Mania

From November 8 to 12, channel 303 airs the most beloved films of the two-time Oscar-winning actor, from Philadelphia to Saving Private Ryan, via Forrest Gump and Cast Away

Few actors have so clearly marked the last decades of cinema, as the two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, the protagonist of incredible commercial successes and cult films destined to remain in time. It is therefore not surprising the choice of Sky Cinema Collection to dedicate entirely their programming to one of the greatest Hollywood stars with the review Tom Hanks Mania: from Monday 8 to Friday 12 November, there will be room for the most popular films with Tom Hanks.

Forrest Gump, 7 curiosities about the film with Tom Hanks Among the sixteen titles planned, we can only start with the two films that have given him two Oscars in just two years: we are obviously talking about Philadelphia by John Demme, in which Hanks plays a successful gay lawyer who is fired when his associates find out he has AIDS, and Forrest Gump, an incredible portrait by Robert Zemeckis of a man who despite a less than normal cognitive development manages to live a happy and successful life. These are accompanied by collaborations with Steven Spielberg in Save Private Ryan, the epic war movie set during the Second World War that tells the rescue mission led by Captain John Miller, and in Try to catch me, in which Tom Hanks is an FBI agent who for years follows the trail of a very skilled impostor played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

From “Forrest Gump” to “The Post”, the 63 years of Tom Hanks And there is no shortage of blockbusters like Angels and Demons by Ron Howard, inspired by Dan Brown’s novel part of the Robert Langdon saga, e Cast away, in which Hanks returns to work with Zemeckis to tell the story of a FedEx operations executive who crashes with his plane on a remote island in the Pacific, where he must put all his wits and will to live to overcome adversity and go home. In short, on Sky channel 303 it will be a succession of unmissable events both for the fans of the actor de The best green And Apollo 13 (also scheduled on Sky Cinema Collection), as well as for cinema lovers tout court.