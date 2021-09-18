on Sky the great night of the awards in conjunction with the USA

Among the titles in contention, candidates for the main prizes, many of the series – with respective protagonists and non-protagonists – available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW. Murder in Easttown, much appreciated small town mystery with Kate Winslet, in addition to being nominated as the best miniseries of the year, it sees the cast on the shields in their respective categories: from Winslet nominated for best protagonist in a miniseries to non-protagonists, from Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters to Jean Smart. To contend for the title of best drama series of the year Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, the epic journey through film genres and the horrors of racist America of the 1950s created by Misha Green and produced by, among others, Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. The series features all its extraordinary main cast, Jonathan Mayors and Jurnee Smollett among the protagonists and the late Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis among the non-protagonists.

Undoubtedly also among the series protagonists of this edition The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant – the black comedy thriller that brought back the beloved Penny di The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, also producer, nominated for best actress – e The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the thriller starring Nicole Kidman that sees Hugh Grant nominated for Best Actor.

But not only Sky Italia, to contend for the most coveted statuettes, two big hits by Netfix and Disney +: how they will position themselves The Crown, The Queen of Chess And WandaVision?

Presented by the actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer from Los Angeles, the night of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be commented by the Sky studios starting at 00.30 by the journalist Federico Chiarini, the face of Sky Atlantic who will lead the debate in the studio, and by his guests: journalists Guia Soncini And Mattia Carzaniga, the content creator Giulia Valentina and, connected from Los Angeles, Alessandra Venice, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who will interview the protagonists of this edition of the awards. At 00.30 the pre-show will start which will lead to the red carpet, from 1.00, and then to the awards ceremony, broadcast from 2 am between Sunday and Monday.

