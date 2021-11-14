on social media anger and accusations after Italy-Switzerland- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Idol of the masses after the Europeans, he is now harshly contested for the mistakes from the spot that could cost us the world qualifiers: “And you wanted to give this guy the Golden Ball?”

All against Jorginho. The penalty missed at the Olimpico in Rome against Switzerland on Friday 12 November from the Chelsea midfielder is likely to cost him dearly. The second against the Swiss, the second against Sommer, who in Basel rejected his conclusion in a match that ended 0-0 (5 September). “And you really wanted to give the Golden Ball to this here? », the merciless comment of a user on Twitter. “Jorginho has always been overrated,” writes another. You know, the web has a short memory. Just over four months ago, on July 6, Jorginho transforming the decisive penalty against Spain gave Italy his fourth final of the European Championships.

I am afraid conche with this rigor #Jorginho hope of being able to win the Ballon d’Or has been played out. Missing goals on a penalty in a decisive moment (and it is the second time): is it also? From these details that a player is judged? | #ItalySwiss pic.twitter.com/hHsYbRqEq6 – Franco Spicciariello (@spicciar) November 12, 2021

A jump before the run-up that Simon mocked. From that moment on, from 11 meters nothing has ever been the same again, at least with the Italy shirt. Because a few days later, on 11 July, Pickford neutralized the midfielder’s shot of Chelsea and Donnarumma thought about bringing down England by blocking Saka’s shot. It all seemed over there. Things that can happen in football. And then having won a cup that had been missing since 1968, all was forgotten. Until 5 September in Basel. A race to win in order not to end up with water in the throat and the nightmares of January 1958 and November 2017.

Instead, Jorginho had the penalty saved by Sommer, one who at the Europeans – in the second round against France – did the same with Mbappé. And here we are at the Olimpico in Rome, 89 minutes. The penalty that would have brought us to Qatar ends over the crossbar. So many regrets and a fear that returns: «Do they take courses on penalties?», jokes another fan. «He pretended to be sure, but he was afraid», «Selfish», «But why him?». Or again: «We knew», «He is not a penalty shooter», «Does he still shoot in Belfast?». They remain the regrets for the two penalties failed with Switzerland between the round trip. It was enough to make one to be already at the World Cup together with Qatar (tournament organizer), Germany, Denmark and Brazil. Instead, there will still be suffering to avoid the playoff nightmare.