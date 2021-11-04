“On social media he has many profiles, he is obsessed with dolls”

“My name is Cleo”: the sentence opened yesterday all the Australian news sites, the announcement of a resurrection, of a miracle, the final line of a film in which few believed. “My name is Cleo,” said the little girl when WA agents, the police of theWestern Australia, they broke down the door of the wooden house in Tonkin Crescent, a “dusty” street – so the residents say – of Brockman, a popular neighborhood on the heights north of Carnavron. Cleo Smith she was probably always there, locked up, in a cot that the kidnapper had filled with toys, less than seven minutes’ walk from her house, where her mother Ellie, stepfather Jake, little sister Isla Mae had been waiting for her for 18 days .

THE NIGHTMARE

Australia, which followed day after day the searches, the small clues, the detection of a video camera, the analysis of a refusal found on the street, thought of reliving the nightmare of Maddie Mc Cann, who disappeared on the evening of May 3, 2007 while was on vacation with her family in Portugal: Cleo was also on vacation with her family on the night of October 16 when she disappeared from the tent of the Quobba Blowholes campsite, less than an hour’s drive from Carnarvon, on the rocky and semi-deserted banks of the coral reef ocean. In these long 18 days, the 140 agents of the team working to find Cleo have not discarded any clues, no leads. They dug into the life of the family, ruled out that Mom Ellie was involved, despite the anonymous phone calls that accused her, cleared the stepfather and even the natural father Daniel Staines. It was probably him, the man from Tonkin Crescent, who was almost a neighbor, even though Ellie and Jacke had never met him, unzipped the tent and carried it away with the sleeping bag. The police did not provide his identity, the investigation is ongoing, but yesterday in Carnavron everyone called him by name: Terry Kelly. A lonely, but quiet guy, left alone when his grandmother, who raised him, died. A house “that would need big jobs” said Priscilla Milly-Milly, who lives across the street, yesterday, but “never let anyone in”. The police have limited themselves to saying that they are questioning him and that he “collaborates”, that he tried to harm himself as soon as he was locked up in his cell, he banged his head against the door and the bars of the window, that he underwent a psychiatric examination and that he would be “mentally unstable”, that he was “already known in the police station”, but nothing about him for sexual offenses.

IN THE HOSPITAL

Cleo seems to be fine. The first images show her smiling, hugging an agent, then the meeting with her mother and father, then in the hospital for the checks: in the photo she smiles, eats a popsicle and says hello with the other hand. Mom Ellie posted a post on Instagram full of hearts and smiles: “The family is united again”. He was arrested about twenty minutes before the agents broke into the house, he was behind the wheel of his car. “We didn’t know what we were going to find behind that door,” said Colonel Blanch, the first to glance around that hall, to see Cleo. He recognized her immediately but asked her name twice, before having the certainty from her that it was over, that she had been right to repeat in front of the cameras: «We will go all the way, let’s not give up hope».

The million-dollar bounty won’t go to anyone, because “it wasn’t just one person who got Cleo to find.” Kelly’s neighbors all said they were surprised. Incredulous Rennee Turner, who had attended a training course with him a few weeks ago: «A very quiet guy, perhaps a bit strange, but I never thought he could do such a thing. I met him a few days ago in a shop and in fact he was staring at me without saying anything, but I didn’t pay too much attention to it ». Other witnesses saw him buying diapers who had no children. Other sweets, cookies, candies. Others had noticed that he had placed the guard dog in front of the house while up until then he had always been in the back. Some assure that he has many social profiles, and that in one he exhibits his passion for dolls, dozens collected at home. Maybe Cleo has played with those these 18 days.