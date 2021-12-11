on social media the anger of the fans

There Juventus is grappling with a new case. Massimiliano Allegri has decided to implement the zero tolerance policy even if it is a question of keeping out an important player like Arthur. On the eve of the challenge with the Venice, the Tuscan coach made it clear that one can no longer joke and therefore off to punishment.

The Brazilian midfielder paid the price Arthur who was not called up for the trip to the lagoon due to being late for training. A behavior that the Juventus coach judged with severity precisely in consideration of the fact that the bianconeri, after a bad start to the championship, cannot allow themselves the luxury of other mistakes.

Arthur not summoned: the prosecutor’s reaction

Allegri’s choice obviously had an immediate reaction on the player, or better still on his agent Pastorello who confessed his disappointment at Tuttosport. The situation of the ex Barcelona in home Juve has been precarious for some time, Arthur, despite showing flashes of his great skills, has never managed to take the Juventus midfield and, apart from the call, there have been rumors for some time of his possible sale already on the occasion of the January market.

Now her agent Pastorello confirms it: “Keeping a player of this level on the bench is a shame. For January we can not rule out anything, there is the interest from some clubs of La Liga, but also of the Premier League and Serie A “. At this point it is reasonable to expect great maneuvers around the name of the midfielder.

Arthur case: the anger of the fans

The Juventus fans have openly sided with Merry who took the decision, considered by many to be right, not to call the midfielder. And now his possible sale is not scary: “His agent clearly hasn’t seen his games. He was given a lot of opportunities but he never contributed: he played very badly ”. While Edwin writes: “The exchange between Arthur and Pjanic it did not benefit either team from a sporting point of view “. Stefano also expresses his anger: “And then people wonder why certain elements never play. What a package this too, my mom ”.

