On stage, Justin Bieber in turn challenges the style of Barbie

In a mini dress Versacehis wife, Hailey Biebersuccumbed to the Barbiecore trend not long ago. justin bieber, was he influenced in terms of fashion? There is no shadow of a doubt. While the singer usually cultivates a style with street and sportswear inflections, he was inspired by the most pop of dolls for his latest stage look.

Justin Bieber embraces the barbiecore trend

A real phenomenon of the season, the Barbiecore trend is everywhere. Powered by the sight of the film Barbie of Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingshe crowds the catwalks of Valentino, invites himself on all the red carpets and floods our Instagram feed. This August 9, 2022, she took over the stage at Kaisaniemi Park in Helsinki. Continuing his tour Justice World Tour, justin bieber appeared dressed in pink. He wore his candy pink leather-effect pants again – already seen on stage a few months ago – associated with a tank top and an XXL pearl necklace in the same shades, as well as gloves Nike fuchsia pink. He added to this total Barbiecore look, his favorite piece: a cap New Era white in color and a white vest Balenciaga.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

