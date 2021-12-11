On stage, Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to come back to him

people and kings

On Thursday, Kanye West was on stage for a concert with Drake. An opportunity for the rapper to reaffirm his hope of reconciliation with Kim Kardashian.

According to an article Paris Match France from SL

Thursday 9 December 2021, a great concert I held Kim Kardashian Signed, starring archenemies Kanye West and drake. After years of controversy, the rapper gathered on stage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to perform in a performance aimed at raising awareness of the need to reform prisons and the justice system in the United States. The event is named after Larry Hoover, a 71-year-old former gang leader sentenced to six life sentences for murder, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering. With the support of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, her family is now fighting for her release, believing that she has served her sentence after nearly five decades in prison.

“I want you to come back to me”

Coming as a family, Kim Kardashian is photographed with her children, including North (8) and Saint (6). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has switched to the arm of her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker.

Kanye West, who has spent the last few weeks training where he can He wants to “fix” his family AND to win back his children’s mother, has once again used his platform to beg Kim Kardashian to come back to him. While performing a song, the 44-year-old artist made some changes to her lyrics to publicly address Kim. “I want you to come back to me. More specifically, Kimberly, ”he said into the microphone.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last February after six and a half years of marriage and months of separation. The procedure is still ongoing. The 41-year-old star is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.