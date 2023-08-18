On stage, Karol ji shows off her image in a quirky postcard

Carroll G.Whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has established herself as an iconic figure in the contemporary Latin music scene. Originally from Colombia, the 32-year-old artist has managed to create a unique blend of pop, reggaeton, trap and urban rhythms that has set her apart in the music world.

His music career began in the mid-2010s, but it was his debut album “Unstoppable” in 2017 that brought him international fame. Since then, Tune She has cemented her presence in the industry with hits such as “Tusa”, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, which became a global anthem, and “Bichota”, known for its strong and defiant attitude.

Carroll G. He has not only left his mark on music but has also influenced fashion and style. Her charisma and authenticity captivate diverse audiences, which has allowed her to become an influential voice for youth around the world, especially women who want to break down barriers and empower themselves.

Karol G started the “Mana Serra Bonito” tour on August 11 in Las Vegas. Photo: Instagram @KAROLG

Karol G wins “Tomorrow Will Be Nice Tour”

In this 2023, the translator of “Mientes me quero del corra” surprises everyone with the release of his album “Manana serra bonito”. This material, with which many hits such as “TQG” shakirabecame successful and sanctified reached number 1 on the Billboard charts Tune She is the first female Latina artist to do so.

Watch the video of Karol ji singing “My Ex Was Right”

In the midst of all the furore over that study material, last April, Tune announced the start of their tour of the United States in August. Thus, on Friday the 11th of this month, the Money artist went back on stage to perform his songs live, exclusively at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

related news

Karol ji feels “Mamasita” wearing pink and shared the post with her 65 million followers. Photo: Instagram @KAROLG

Since then, the diva hasn’t stopped trending, sporting extremely divine and daring looks at every show, with lots of pink and glitter on top. just last wednesday, Tune encouraged to open a question box in the temporal history of Instagram, so that his 65 million fans wrote their doubts about his tour and album. Thus, when he asked her to show the photo from the tour in which she felt most “mamacita”, Carolina shared a photo that caused a sensation.