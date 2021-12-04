on Steam, a new record of contemporary players thanks to Endwalker – Nerd4.life

The renewed success of Final Fantasy 14 shows no sign of stopping and within days of Endwalker being launched in Early Access the game hit a new record of contemporary players on Steam, which by the way is more than double the peak reached with the launch of the previous expansion, Shadowbringers.

According to data from SteamDB, in the last 24 hours Final Fantasy 14 has reached an altitude 87,831 players online at the same time, beating the previous record of July 18, 2021 of 67,148 users. At the launch of Shadowbringers, the previous expansion, the peak reached was “only” 41 thousand players, basically less than half.

The Warrior of Light in a shot taken from one of the promotional trailers of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

In general, however, from the SteamDB charts it is possible to note that Final Fantasy 14 has had a rather marked growth in the last six months. Which could be explained by various factors, probably a mix of the excellent work of Naoki Yoshida’s team, the decline in interest in World of Warcraft and the positive word of mouth of various Twitch big names, one among all Asmongold who just during the summer started playing Final Fantasy 14 for the first time, also involving its 2.4 million followers.

The number of Final Fantasy 14 players has grown exponentially in recent months, but at the same time this has brought some downsides. In fact, Square Enix was unable to create an adequate number of new game worlds to accommodate the new generation due to the serious semiconductor crisis (essential for building new servers). So it is very likely that in the first few weeks of Endwalker launch it will be difficult to log in or there may be much longer queues than usual.