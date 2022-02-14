on Steam over 1.3 million contemporary players, beaten Cyberpunk 2077 (updated) – Nerd4.life

Now that the servers of Lost Ark are open for all players, the free-to-play MMO is grinding really stratospheric numbers. As SteamDB reports, in the last few hours the game has been recording over a million connected players on Steam. It is now in second place in the Top 10 games with the most users connected at the same time, beating the previous record of Cyberpunk 2077.

Update: Lost Ark has now reached altitude 1,322,868 contemporary players and therefore also broke the records of Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is now second in the ranking of games with the highest number of concurrent users on Steam.

The original news follows:

At the time of writing Lost Ark on Steam it has 1,203,426 concurrent users, which is the highest peak recorded so far. And the numbers could continue to rise over the course of the weekend (this morning, for example, they were 984,111). Provided that the servers are able to handle the incredible amount of players that are converging in the data centers (for example, in Europe at the moment all the servers are full).

As the SteamDB Twitter account reports, Lost Ark is the fifth game to exceed one million users connected simultaneously, after PUBG: Battlegrounds, Counter Strike, Dota 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Furthermore, it is currently fourth in the Top 10 of the games with the highest peak of contemporary users registered on Steam, surpassing Cyberpunk 2077 and coming dangerously close to the Dota 2 record . Below is the ranking:

PUBG: Battlegrounds – 3,257,248 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 1,308,963 Dota 2 – 1,295,114 Lost Ark – 1,203,426 Cyberpunk 2077 – 1,059,881 New World – 913.634 Valheim – 502.387 Terraria – 489,886 Capcom Arcade Stadium – 488.791 Fallout 4 – 472.962

In short, a great success for Lost Ark.