on Steam the campaign conquers the first position of the global top 10 – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite has reached the summit, that is, the first position, of the global top 10 of Steam, after the release of the game reviews. Considering that it will be officially available from 8 December 2021, so in two days at the time of writing this news, this is the first important result for the game of 343 Industries, which still has a long way to go to be declared a success. business suit.

Halo Infinite in first position on Steam

Another interesting element of the ranking, at least for the world of Microsoft, is the presence of Forza Horizon 5 in seventh position, a sign that the Playground racing game has a really long tail, considering that it has been out for almost a month. Also noteworthy is Age of Empires IV in eleventh position, which itself is available from the end of October 2021. In short, despite the availability of all the aforementioned games on the Xbox Game Pass PC, many PC players have not given up on buying them.

For the rest we point out the presence in the ranking of the interesting Wartales, in ninth position, and of Battlefield 2042 which, despite the many negative opinions, is not yet out of the top 10. The debut in eighth position of Shadow Tactics: Blades of is also good. the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice, the standalone expansion of Shadow Tactics.