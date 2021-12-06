Tech

on Steam the campaign conquers the first position of the global top 10 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Halo Infinite has reached the summit, that is, the first position, of the global top 10 of Steam, after the release of the game reviews. Considering that it will be officially available from 8 December 2021, so in two days at the time of writing this news, this is the first important result for the game of 343 Industries, which still has a long way to go to be declared a success. business suit.

Halo Infinite in first position on Steam

Halo Infinite in first position on Steam

Another interesting element of the ranking, at least for the world of Microsoft, is the presence of Forza Horizon 5 in seventh position, a sign that the Playground racing game has a really long tail, considering that it has been out for almost a month. Also noteworthy is Age of Empires IV in eleventh position, which itself is available from the end of October 2021. In short, despite the availability of all the aforementioned games on the Xbox Game Pass PC, many PC players have not given up on buying them.

For the rest we point out the presence in the ranking of the interesting Wartales, in ninth position, and of Battlefield 2042 which, despite the many negative opinions, is not yet out of the top 10. The debut in eighth position of Shadow Tactics: Blades of is also good. the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice, the standalone expansion of Shadow Tactics.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Best Early Black Friday Amazon Headphone & Earphone Deals

4 weeks ago

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster has sold 500,000 copies – Nerd4.life

November 6, 2021

improves PlayStation Now cloud gaming? – Multiplayer.it

3 weeks ago

the MONSTER arrives on Amazon and is already on sale

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button