On Sunday evening, Tv2000 hosts the cycle of films and TV series dedicated to Jane Austen

A cycle of films and TV series dedicated to the writer Jane Austen is leaving this evening, January 9, in prime time on Tv2000 and will continue on the same channel and in the same time slot for the following Sundays.

Austen (Steventon, December 16, 1775 – Winchester, July 18, 1817), a leading figure in neoclassical fiction, is one of the most famous authors of the British and world literary landscape. Almost all the products were imported into Italy by Laeffetv.

It is about Emma (2009), Reason and sentiment (2008), Pride and Prejudice (1995) and Me, Jane Austen (2008), which LaF brought to TV between the summer and fall of 2013.

Here is what awaits us on Tv2000.

Jane Austen cycle on Tv2000

January 9

“Becoming Jane, the portrait of a woman against”

Biographical film that tells the first years of the famous writer Jane Austen, played by Anne Hathaway, and focused on her relationship with Thomas Langlois Lefroy, played by James McAvoy.

January 16

“Sanditon” – TV series

Based on the unfinished novel by the English writer Jane Austen. It was written from January 1817 to March of the same year, and was interrupted due to the author’s death. It was published posthumously in 1871. It follows the story of Charlotte Heywood, a country village resident, who is invited to spend a holiday in Sanditon, a seaside resort. The novel also tells about the various comic characters that Charlotte meets.

Starring two young actors: Rose Williams (I Medici, Reign) in the role of the impulsive and unconventional Charlotte Heywood, and Theo James (The Divergent Series, Golden Boy, Underworld – The awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars), who plays instead the handsome Sidney, the wildest and most rude of the Parker brothers.

February 13

“Persuasion”

Based on the 1818 novel by the English writer Jane Austen, published posthumously by her brother and composed between 1815 and 1816. The writer will start working on this novel immediately after finishing Emma. It is the last complete work written shortly before Addison’s illness worsened which led to her death in July 1817.

In England in 1814, 27-year-old Anne Elliot lives an oppressive life with her father, Sir Walter Elliot of Kellynch Hall, and her older sister Elizabeth, both incurable snobs. Eight and a half years earlier, Anne was persuaded to turn down an offer of marriage from the man she loved, a young naval officer with no position or luck.

Now, after the Napoleonic Wars, Captain Wentworth has gained rank and money, and chance has brought them back. Anne is forced to confront thoughts of what might have been as she watches Wentworth woo her brother-in-law’s sister, Louisa.

An accident causes Wentworth to realize who he truly cares about and follows Anne to Bath. But her cousin William, the heir of Kellynch Hall, also chases her and rumors are that he is engaged to Anne. The girl will then be pushed to overcome this last obstacle before being able to convince Captain Wentworth to know the true nature of his affections.

February 20 and 27

“Emma”

Four-part British television miniseries from 2009, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. In 2010, lead actress Romola Garai received a 2011 Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actress in a Miniseries”.

March 6

“Reason and sentiment”

Sense and Sensibility, directed by John Alexander and produced by Anne Pivcevic, is based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen and has been adapted for the small screen by Andrew Davies.

From acclaimed writer Andrew Davies the enchanting and refined adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel about love and marriage. Mrs. Dashwood and her daughters Elinor, Marianne and Margaret were left penniless due to the death of Mr. Dashwood.

Having become “unwelcome” guests in their own home, they have an uncertain future: they are forced into a marriage of convenience if they want to continue to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Social status and money seem to guide the rules of love, but sisters will have to learn that reason and feeling must go hand in hand if happiness is to be truly achieved.

13, 20 and 27 March

“Pride and Prejudice”

From Jane Austen’s 1813 masterpiece, one of the most beloved stories of all time. From a poor family, the young Elizabeth Bennet lives surrounded by the affection of her father and four sisters. But she is forced to suffer the worries of her mother, obsessed with the idea of ​​having her daughters marry young and wealthy gentlemen. At a local dance Elizabeth meets the wealthy Fitzwilliam Darcy, but it is hate at first sight …

With Colin Firth playing Darcy and Jennifer Ehle playing Elizabeth. The miniseries produced by Sue Birtwistle and directed by Simon Langton is from 1995. Very faithful to the original text, it allowed many viewers to discover Jane Austen not only as an “academic writer” and stimulated a new interest in her novels.

Produced by the BBC with the collaboration of the Arts & Entertainment Network, it became a real cult in Great Britain and other countries of British culture, playing an important role in Colin Firth’s career and receiving numerous awards in 1996, including the BAFTA Award. TV to Jennifer Ehle for “Best Actress” and an Emmy for Costume Design.

3rd April

“I, Jane Austen”

Me, Jane Austen (Miss Austen Regrets) is a 2008 BBC television movie directed by Jeremy Lovering. It is inspired by the private letters and diaries of Jane Austen: a woman in her forties, never married, elusive, rational and apparently unreachable.

But the one who wrote so much about love, describing it in its most refined and psychological nuances, has experienced it firsthand or is this only the result of the idealization of genius?

Jane confides in her niece, Fanny Knight, young, beautiful and afflicted with pains of love: in advising her, the writer is forced to examine again the reasons why she is left alone.