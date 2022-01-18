“On Termoli we are still negotiating with the government”

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told Corriere della Sera that for the Gigafactory of Termoli the negotiations with the Italian government are still in progress, therefore they are not concluded.

His words are arousing reactions of bewilderment and surprise since after the announcement by Stellantis last summer, the realization of the Gigafactory seemed to have been done and only the Industrial plan, which will be unveiled on March 1st, to know the details. Now suddenly comes what appears to be an abrupt halt.

The statements of the CEO of Stellantis come from the pages of Corriere della Sera in an interview with the economist journalist Federico Fubini and published by the major Italian national newspaper also in its online edition today 18 January 2022. In the interview Tavares answers various questions about the ecological transition, the production of electric cars, the results of the first year after the FCA-PSA merger and the long-term vision of the group.

In the same interview, Tavares states that he thinks it probable that the semiconductor crisis it will continue. “This crisis will last at least until the end of the year” her words. “Starting from the summer, new production capacity created in the world will begin to restore balance between supply and demand”.

The Portuguese manager then quantified the global impact of the microchip crisis in 15-20% of automotive production volumes.

But it is the question about battery manufacturing factories that is causing a stir in Molise. “At the moment, what is decided is a Gigafactory in France, another in Germany and we are negotiating with the Italian government, in Termoli, but we have not yet concluded“. Words that clearly cannot go unnoticed and in these hours Fiat employees are the most concerned by these statements.

A few months ago the company announced its intention to build in Termoli one of its five battery factories in the world right in Molise. The same plant manager Davide Guerra confirmed this publicly during the Sara festival in Termoli last September.

Now it remains to understand what lies behind this declaration and what the ongoing negotiations with the Draghi government will lead to. It is possible that behind there is a negotiation that also concerns the funds of the Pnrr which will be allocated for industrial settlements concerning precisely the ecological transition. According to the latest news that had been made public by the Stellantis Group itself, the Industrial Plan should be unveiled at the beginning of March 2022. Most of the workers at the Rivolta del Re metalworking plant are in cash integration.