On test the Zeppelin by B&W, the new classic that resumes its flight

After a pause for thought Bowers & Wilkins has launched a new version of their Zeppelin speaker, now updated with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Adaptive, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect while from the Music App you can access the other main streaming services such as Qobuz, Tidal and Deezer and theAlexa voice assistant. On the other hand, the line has remained unchanged, still original and fascinating enough to make it a real piece of furniture. Compared to the first version there is also a new base that also allows fixing to the wall and a light that illuminates the base of the diffuser, the intensity of the light is adjustable up to exclusion via the app. There are no physical connections for additional sources, a detail that will prove to be a limitation in use. Unfortunately the list price has risen to 799 euros, a demanding quotation that puts him in difficulty towards equally versatile and well-sounding speakers, albeit without the Zeppelin line.

Accurate construction and a new color

The finish of the Zeppelin is very neat and now you can also have a version in light gray color in addition to the black of the sample under test, to better respond to the tastes of users.

The new version of the diffuser does not upset the technical set-up, where we still find a two-way stereo system with center woofer. In detail, the speakers used are the same tweeters already used on the 600 series with the 9 cm midrange with FST suspension while the central woofer is 15 cm, the slight inclination upwards improves the dispersion. Each speaker is driven by its own amplifier with power of 40W for the midrange and tweeter and 80W for the woofer.

On the back of the speaker there are direct controls for emergency use without application while the power cable is well recessed for any wall installations. From the B&W Music application it is possible to vary high and low tones, the only concessions to vary the sound performance of the speaker.

Hermetic and obligatory start via app

Installing Zeppelin is not exactly an immediate action because the supplied instructions are more than synthetic and do not explain well the procedure to follow, completely relying on the B&W Music app. In fact, the Chromecast is missing, which would have simplified the connection to the network and added versatility. However, once the app is installed, just turn on the speaker to see it appear on the main screen, then the app asks if we want to use the same network to which the smartphone is already connected, the password is entered and everything is ready.

Perhaps everything is not the right term because the app does not offer much for the moment, even if it is the same one that is needed for the prestigious B&W multiroom Formation system (of which Zeppelin should soon be an integral part). They are proposed in detail the streaming services of Deezer and Qobuz in addition to web radio while for Spotify you work directly from the relative app; Zeppelin immediately appears among the signal destinations even using the simple free version of the most popular streaming service.

Sounds good with the right source

Listening to the Zeppelin did not disappoint the already high expectations imposed by the list price e the speaker is confirmed as one of the best choices in the category. As already heard in the tests of the previous versions, the Zeppelin prefers to express itself at a good sound level in not too confined environments, otherwise it loses character and liveliness. The voices well centered on the speaker are excellent, the low range is very good and deep, even deep and without rumble when needed, while the treble is much more dependent on the quality of the signal to be reproduced.

This is perhaps the limit of the new Zeppelin, which like any true hi-fi speaker cannot help but reach and highlight the flaws and compressions of streaming music. Probably you should only listen to music through the Qobuz subscription at the highest quality to always have the best performance because with normal streaming listening is very dependent on the quality of the music we choose to play. Not that the Zeppelin sounds bad, on the contrary, but probably the same result would be achieved with other speakers of lower cost or even worse but able to soften the defects thanks to a less detailed sound rendering. Here because we would have liked to have seen an analog input on the speaker, to which you can connect a turntable with a phono stage or to have greater versatility with a digital input, also useful for the TV audio.

Always promoted but pay attention to the price

The latest version of B & W’s Zeppelin proves to be an excellent speaker and adds a unique line that brings support even from those who have no great interest in music. The list price will not stop those who appreciate it for its original line but requires a reflection from those who focus more on the sound quality, always excellent, but very dependent on the source used. Precisely for this reason, physical inputs would have made the speaker more versatile and would have allowed it to reach performances unknown to the best competitors and a better quality / price ratio.