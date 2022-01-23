on that card … total bewilderment on Rai 1 – Libero Quotidiano





The last episode of The legacy, the popular pre-evening quiz conducted by Flavio Insinna on Rai 1, the mysterious word game. It does argue why Riccardo, the champion who established himself in the episode of Saturday 22 January 2022, let’s face it, missed a substantial penalty kick.





All obviously to the guillotine, the final game to which he deservedly qualified the young champion. After a series of cuts, Riccardo is at stake for 11,250 euros. The clue words on the basis of which to hypothesize the mysterious word were: last, hello, change, half and ink.

And so here is that after the canonical minute of reflection, Riccardo offers his answer: season. Which was obviously wrong. But that Riccardo had not grasped the common thread was already evident in the cuts, almost all of them wrong.





But, as mentioned, the mistake was quite obvious: yesterday’s guillotine, in fact, was one of the simplest for some time now, so much so that lots of tweeters that follow The legacy on the social network they had got it right. The answer, in fact, was “cartridge“. Even Flavio Insinna, in short, has hinted that Riccardo could have done better. Perhaps, the emotion played a bad joke on him. But he will have the opportunity to make up for it, already from tonight’s episode …