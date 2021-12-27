“On the 30th I’ll be back with the team. Let’s think game after game. We’ll see for the championship.

Federico Chiesa spoke in a long interview with “La Repubblica” to present the launch of his first Nft:

Happy holidays, Federico Chiesa. But where is it?

“I’m training at Continassa!”.

But aren’t you on vacation before the departure on January 6th?

“Not me. I have to recover from an injury, I decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022. But I have a great relationship, also of friendship, with Leo (Bonucci ed) and Giorgio (Chiellini, ed. ) “, explains Chiesa on Zoom between training sessions,” when you have a problem or need advice, they are always there for the “young”.

And his Juve? 34 points in the first round, fifth place. For Allegri, the season can still be “adjusted”. What do you expect from 2022? Will you fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League?

“We have to think game after game, as the coach rightly said. I’m back on the 30th with the team, I had the misfortune to get hurt, but now we have to do a great 2022. Because Juve’s idea is always to win every game “.

But so far there has been a lack of continuity above all. Because?

“I think it is due to two years in which different coaches have come, with different ideas. Now, however, we are all rowing on the same side, and we think game after game. It’s the only way.”

Who is your teammate who could break the world but hasn’t expressed his talent yet?

“This you must ask the coach (laughs, ed)!”

But do you expect this year to be better for Juve?

“Of course. I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we are aiming for the Super Cup against Inter, then for the Italian Cup. For the championship, we will see. And we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League: there it is all to write”.

Is Inter unreachable?

“They are doing something great, they are fine and have continuity. We have to stay there and wait for missteps from those in front of us. But first of all we have to think about ourselves.”

What grade would you give since you have been at Juve?

“More than positive. But I’m only thinking about 2022 and the next match (January 6 against Napoli, ed). I want to win with Juve and bring them back to the top.”

But, for example, when Allegri deployed her to aim for the first leg against Chelsea, she scored the decisive goal.

“Of course, I always play where the coach wants, like against Chelsea to take advantage of space. But, as I demonstrated at the European Championship and with Juve, I’m a winger. Right or left.”