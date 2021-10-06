On the bright side, Jennifer Lawrence on the prom scene: “Nothing was improvised”

Jennifer Lawrence spoke of the dance scene which sees her protagonist along with Bradley Cooper Bright side. The 2012 film allowed the American actress to win the Oscar for best leading actor: after receiving the award, she fell on the stairs of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, giving life to a moment that has remained in the history of the Academy Awards. .

Ten years have passed since the theatrical release of The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook, a film written and directed by David O. Russell capable of garnering acclaim from audiences and critics. In fact, at the time, the feature won eight Academy Award nominations, allowing Jennifer Lawrence to win her first (and only, to date) Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. At his side, in the film, is Bradley Cooper: the two would have reunited on the big screen just a year later, in American Hustle by David O. Russell himself, but it was in the 2012 comedy that they let all their own understanding, giving life to the love story between Tiffany (Lawrence) and Pat (Cooper). A film capable of making people smile and excite, alternating lighter moments with more dramatic ones, without hiding the fragility of the two protagonists.

Among the most iconic scenes of the opera, we remember the one in which Pat and Tiffany dance together. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence spent several weeks taking dance lessons with choreographer Mandy Moore. Lawrence herself recalled this sequence, stating: “Nothing you see was improvised, absolutely not. I am a terrible dancer, so I would never have been able to do any of this. When we finally got it all together, shooting that scene was as fun as it sounds“Lawrence also said that, compared to her, Cooper danced quite naturally, when in reality it is her character, Tiffany, who is supposed to be the expert dancer in the film, and Pat, instead, the amateur.

Based on Matthew Quick’s novel of the same name, The Positive Side tells the story of Pat (Bradley Cooper), who spent the last eight months of his life in a psychiatric institution due to bipolar disorder. Pat, returned to live at his parents’ home, has not lost his natural optimism: he is determined to rebuild his life and reconcile with his ex-wife, despite the troubled circumstances of their separation. The situation becomes complicated when the man meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a mysterious girl who also suffers from psychiatric problems. Tiffany offers to help him win back his woman, in return, he will have to do something very important for her. In putting their plan into action, their relationship takes an unexpected turn that will bring a glimmer of light into the lives of both …