on the bump only strands of sequins

Rihanna showed up at an event of her brand Fenty Beauty dressed in sequins only: the demonstration that in pregnancy you don’t necessarily have to give up sensuality.

Who said that during pregnancy you have to give up sensuality? Rihanna is the confirmation that you can be glamorous even with the baby bump: from the announcement of the pregnancy she surprised the fans with always original maternity looks, from the oversized t-shirt to the lace-up top that left the baby bump on display. The singer and businesswoman expects her first child from the rapper ASAP Rocky and in the meantime he continues with his many work commitments: on Friday 11 February he took part in an event of Fenty Beauty, its cosmetic line, showing off a colorful and glamorous look. The pop star has enhanced the beauty of the growing belly by wearing “only” colored sequins.

Rihanna’s look for the Fenty Beauty party

Rihanna is enjoying a moment of great personal and professional success: she appeared radiant at the Fenty Beauty party while joking and happily hugging her partner ASAP Rocky. For the occasion, the pop star chose a sparkling designer look The Attic: a green top that enhanced the roundness of the baby bump with an interweaving of sequins threads, in a play of transparencies. The halterneck top left the back entirely uncovered, as well as the shoulders, and was paired with an equally transparent pair of indigo and purple trousers. The various threads revealed the body in transparency: an ode to femininity and the beauty of pregnancy.

Rihanna in The Attic

Rihanna’s dream jewelry

To complete the look Rihanna chose to focus on the fiery red lips and to keep her long black hair loose on the shoulders, with a very smooth styling. But the real highlight was the jewels, which enhanced the tattoos on the singer’s hands: a diamond bracelet with colored gems of Vegetable Jewelery and the brand’s rings Messika.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump with the lace-up top: the new maternity look is dark

Rihanna in The Attic

Rihanna also wore Chopard amethyst earrings, but the style detail was “hidden”: a gold body chain of Jacquie Aiche peeking out from the transparent top. According to rumors, the baby could arrive as early as the end of spring: in the meantime Rihanna has given a twist to maternity looks, making them bold, sensual and glamorous.