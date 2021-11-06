“On the climate empty promises, and imaginative commitments, a failure” – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Among the young people who from Turin to Samoa left for Glasgow to ask for a change in global environmental policies. Among them the champion of all time, Greta Thunberg

FROM OUR SEND

GLASGOW – “We are tired of empty promises, of long-term and non-binding commitments, we are tired of blablabla”. It is an ovation worthy of a rock concert that welcomes the words of Greta Thunberg

on the George Square stage at the end of Friday Strike that blocked Glasgow

today. Greta appears at the end, almost invisible on that big stage if it weren’t for the bright fiery red jacket. And immediately set fire to the cold audience: «Cop will be a failure. They cannot think of solving the problem using the same methods that have brought us this far. The leaders in there know exactly what values ​​they are sacrificing to run their business as usual. ”

The Swedish passionate thunders against “the exploitation of people and nature”, denounces “the imaginative commitments” and the “lack of drastic action for the climate”. And he repeats the very harsh accusation launched Thursday: “this cop is the Greenwashing festival of the Global North”. And there is no lack of attack on those who believe they can solve the climate crisis with “new technologies that will come from who knows where”. For her, and for her followers, there is only one solution: “a radical change in our societies” Today was Greta’s boys’ day in Glasgow. Thousands (15,000 according to FridaysForFuture spokespersons) gathered in the green Kelvingrove Park to follow the 18-year-old Swede in yet another climate strike while negotiations between COP26 delegates continue a kilometer away. The song is always the same, sung in the front row by Greta. “What we want? Climate Justice. When we want it? Now “. What do we want? Climate Justice. When? Now.

Wax Brianna Fruean who has faced two days of travel to bring anger this far of the people of the Samoa Islands, «My mother experienced her first cyclone at nineteen, today a nine year old boy on my islands has already suffered at least four». There was Sara who instead she left by train from Turin – “and I spent a lot of money, much more than coming by plane but I don’t want to pollute” – who joined the large group of Italian FridaysForFuture. There is Tova who came from Sweden with a delegation from the “Act Church” and even though she has a delegate pass to enter COP today she prefers to be out here with her peers, “so that their voice may be heard loud and clear, after all, the climate is a problem of love ». And there is Richard who is well over forty but wanted to bring his nine-year-old daughter, blonde and very sweet, into the crowd, who luckily she doesn’t have Greta braids like many other girls parade in procession under the proud eyes of mum or dad.

And then somewhere, hidden by the loyalists, at a certain point Greta Thunberg appeared. Who walked the two kilometers of the procession, through all the center of Glasgow, harangues the crowd from the stage in George Square together with the inseparable Ugandan wrestler Vanessa Nakate and other young activists. Among the protesters there are also international socialists and the Glasgow scavengers, who went on strike for the duration of the climate summit (even if in the eyes of an Italian the Scottish city is really very clean). Greta Thunberg was very critical of the climate conference, which lasts two weeks, stating that it is the most “exclusive ever” and labeling it as an “environmental parade of facade, the usual and blah blah blah”.

The English actress is also aligned with the critical judgments of Greta Thumber and activists Emma Watson, which has always been very active in civil and social battles. The Harry Potter star participated today with Thumberg and others in the “Climate Hub” organized by New York Times in Glasgow, a forum to discuss “viable climate strategies.” “Since we are so far from what they actually need, I think it would be considered a success if people realized how a failure this cop is,” he said. bluntly the index. With Malala Yousafzai and Vanessa Nakate, Watson also discussed the role women played in bringing together protests and calling for action from world leaders.

Among the postcards that will remain from Glasgow 2021 also the snapshot of the meeting between the environmentalist Prince Charles of England and the activist Vanessa Nakate . What did they talk about? “The role that young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations,” said the Prince of Wales. Ça va sans dire.

Sara the cold wind that starts to blow ferociously, it will be that two hours of waiting standing waiting for the stars while they talk about dozens of others are really too many, around 16 many start to leave the square that Greta has not yet appeared. The first to evacuate are the many mothers with little girls combed and dressed as Greta now exhausted (this time they will not see their heroine) and the many dog ​​owners with their tails between their legs for too long. Vanessa and Greta keep themselves waiting a long time.

Article being updated …