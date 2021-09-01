on the curtain of the Film Festival with Pedro Almodó

Finally Venice! Now in its 78th edition, the Venice Biennale Film Festival raises the curtain in a glittering way, despite the threat of Covid-19 still blowing strongly. However, it is the first exhibition at the time of the vaccine and the Green Pass, and this should make everything easier. The competition that will lead to the Golden Lion, awarded on Saturday 11th, by the international jury chaired by the South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, therefore starts today Wednesday 1 September; alongside him, among the jurors, are the winner of Venezia77 Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and the Italian author Saverio Costanzo.

Twenty-one works are in competition, including five Italian:

“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino, “Qui I laugh” by Mario Martone, “Il buco” by Michelangelo Frammartino, “Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti and “Latin America” by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo.

On the red carpet Almodóvar and Benigni

The first day at the Lido opens by celebrating two big names in European cinema: Spanish Pedro Almodóvar, who has the task of officially inaugurating the Festival with his “Madres Paralelas”, played by his muse Penélope Cruz, and the Italian Roberto Benigni, awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The Tuscan director, actor and screenwriter, winner of three Oscars in 1999 for “Life is beautiful”, said: “My heart is filled with joy and gratitude. It is an immense honor to receive such high recognition for my work ”.

The artistic director of the exhibition, Alberto Barbera, thus motivated the choice of recognition to Benigni: “Since its inception, which took place in the name of a wave of innovation and disrespectful of rules and traditions,Roberto Benigni has established himself in the panorama of the Italian show as a reference figure, unprecedented and unparalleled.

Few artists have been able like him to blend his explosive comedy, often accompanied by irreverent satire, with admirable skills as an interpreter as well as a compelling and refined literary exegete ”.

To do the honors, together with the president of the Biennale Roberto Cicutto and to the director Barbera, is the actress Serena Rossi, godmother of the exhibition, who is responsible for the usual opening and closing speech of the exhibition.

Trio of aces with Sorrentino, Campion and Larraín

Departure with a bang. In the very first days of the competition, we first find the New Zealand director Jane Campion, unforgettable author of the beautiful “Piano Lessons” (1993). The author, who has been missing from Venice since 1999, directs “The Power of the Dog” from the novel by Thomas Savage, starring an intense Benedict Cumberbatch.

Again, to be revealed immediately to the public is the new creative challenge of Paolo Sorrentino, brilliant author crowned by the Oscar in 2014 for “The great beauty”.

At the Lido he presents the documentary “It was the hand of God”, a personal reinterpretation of Naples in the 1980s at the time of the champion Diego Armando Maradona.

The film is from Netflix.

And always in the very first days is expected “Spencer” of Pablo Larraín with Kristen Stewart, a close story on the figure of Diana Spencer, Lady D, dating back to the days when the woman, still married to Prince Charles, meditates separation during the Christmas holidays in the royal residence of Sandringham. The Chilean director, author of the successful portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in the film “Jackie” with Natalie Portman, could thus give Stewart not only a heavy prize but also the entrance to full artistic maturity.

Curiosity is “Dune”

at the top of the expectations of professionals and the public is the science fiction film “Dune”.

And on Friday 3 September there is his landing in Venice78, out of competition, with the actors Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Directing the remake of the 1984 cult film by David Lynch, from the novel by Frank Herbert, is a solid and visionary author, the Canadian Denis Villeneuve, which has scored successful titles such as “Sicario” (2015), “Arrival” (2016) and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017).

Immediately at the opening of the Festival, the Hbo event miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage” by Hagai Levi, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. It is a homage-reinterpretation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic “Scenes from a wedding” (1973). The miniseries will then be broadcast by Sky and the Now platform at the end of September.

