On the day the Riva legend is celebrated, the myth of Buffon collapses in Lecce | First page

Today the whole world of football pays tribute to Gigi Riva on his seventy-seventh birthday. A dutiful tribute to a champion who, through his sporting achievements and his conduct as an upright man, wrote memorable pages before being placed in the prestigious and exclusive Galleria delle Legende. Gigi Riva is the character who never traded himself for money and who forty-two seasons ago had the courage to say goodbye to football because he was aware of his physique tested by wear and tear and accidents. He was thirty-two years old and behind him a past entirely dedicated to Cagliari and the Italian national team.

Today, at the Stadio del Mare in Lecce, it crumbled within forty-five minutes and what collapsed, for past merits, could have easily earned a place among the Great Forever just like Riva. Gigi Buffon, on the other hand, will now go down in history “also” as the Parma goalkeeper who scored four goals in a row and all during the first half. Massimo Coda, a striker from Cava dei Tirreni, gave him three, and one was the Brazilian midfielder Strefezza. With all due respect we are not talking about Messi or even Ronaldo.

Taking four goals in the first half had never happened to Buffon in his career (who instead had already conceded four goals in one half, but the second, in Fiorentina-Juventus 4-2 in 2013-14), which he will be forced to report on the calendar this Sunday as the worst of his professional life. Unfortunately it is football itself and not only he who has to suffer a resounding slap in the face of those who hurt so much and leave their mark. Because having to witness the fall of those we have come to recognize and love as some sort of Marvel superhero causes pain.

The responsibility of this sensational professional debacle is not the work of cynical and cheating destiny, but only of the person concerned who, probably due to a more or less unconscious form of presumption rather than a real need for gain, he wanted to pull the rope beyond all limits ignoring the fact that each season of one’s life requires reasoned and precise choices. Otherwise you can be the victim of a damn poker, in Lecce.