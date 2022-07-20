On the departure to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is reprimanded by this columnist of L’Équipe du Soir (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been talked about a lot since the opening of the transfer market. While Manchester United have started their preparation, the Portuguese has still not made his return with the “Red Devils”. According to information from Times, the five-time Ballon d’Or would have signaled to his leaders his desire to leave Manchester United this summer. The 37-year-old wants more than anything to play in the Champions League. Problem, by only finishing in sixth place in the Premier League last season, the Mancunian club did not qualify for the C1.

The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo does not fail to animate fiery debates on the set of “L’Équipe du Soir”. This Tuesday, July 19, the columnists present in the flagship program of La Chaîne L’Équipe were confronted with the following question: “A C1 without Cristiano Ronaldo, would it be heartbreaking?“And for Yohann Riou, not seeing “CR7” in the Champions League would then be a “heartbreak terrible“. The star columnist who can be found in Beijing Express notably highlighted the “loyalty” of the Portuguese: “I am for fidelity. He is someone who has been in our nights and our dreams for 15 years (20 in reality, editor’s note) in the Champions League. (…) I want to see him for another year.“

This demonstration, however, did not convince Hugo Guillemet, who pointed to the supposed “loyalty” of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Cristiano Ronaldo is showing us that he is the opposite of loyalty. We were made to believe that he was coming back to Manchester United because it’s his heart club… Whereas a few days earlier, he had almost signed for Manchester City.“For the journalist of The TeamRonaldo would only think of himself by wishing to play at all costs in the Champions League: “Today, he would do anything to improve his stats a little more in the Champions League, where he is the top scorer, and put Messi at a respectable distance to never be beaten. Except that everyone is beaten one day. Everyone’s career ends one day. The level of all football players drops one day. You have to accept it.“Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top scorer in the history of the C1 with 141 goals, ahead of Lionel Messi who has 125.

For Hugo Guillemet, “CR7” must show that he cares about Manchester United by continuing his career with the “Red Devils”, with whom Cristiano Ronaldo is normally engaged until 2023: “He’s still performing well, but Cristiano Ronaldo has played at Manchester United this season. Manchester United did not qualify for the next Champions League. So the least we could do would be to stay at Manchester United, his heart club, and ensure that Manchester United qualifies for the next Champions League!“

