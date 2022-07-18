Entertainment

On the edge of seventeen: a touching story about how difficult it is to be a teenager

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 34 3 minutes read

The loss of a loved one marks anyone and impacts them in different ways. Not all of us deal with these situations in the same way, especially if this happens in adolescence, as it happens to Nadine, our protagonist in The Edge of Seventeen.

Since his childhood nadine it felt different, with a lot of personality and a little weird; She always had a hard time making friends, until one day she meets Krista, a tender and nice girl with whom she will establish a lifelong friendship. On the other hand, there is Darian, her older brother, who was the opposite of her, he is her mother’s favorite son, the most popular in school, the perfect boy and for whom all the girls they died. Already teenagers, Krista and Nadine are still the best of friends, however, after a night of friends, Nadine discovers that Krista is dating Darian. This apparent relationship is going to put her friendship in check and turn Nadine’s world upside down, who feels betrayed for Krista and for her brother.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 34 3 minutes read

Related Articles

How to Play YouTube In Background On IPhone (iOS 13 Or Later) In 2020

55 seconds ago

Johnny Depp fulfills what Amber Heard could not, and makes donations to different institutions

11 mins ago

Bastianes new song

22 mins ago

Straight Flush and first place paid at the WSOP for Neymar

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button