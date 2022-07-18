On the edge of seventeen: a touching story about how difficult it is to be a teenager

The loss of a loved one marks anyone and impacts them in different ways. Not all of us deal with these situations in the same way, especially if this happens in adolescence, as it happens to Nadine, our protagonist in The Edge of Seventeen.

Since his childhood nadine it felt different, with a lot of personality and a little weird; She always had a hard time making friends, until one day she meets Krista, a tender and nice girl with whom she will establish a lifelong friendship. On the other hand, there is Darian, her older brother, who was the opposite of her, he is her mother’s favorite son, the most popular in school, the perfect boy and for whom all the girls they died. Already teenagers, Krista and Nadine are still the best of friends, however, after a night of friends, Nadine discovers that Krista is dating Darian. This apparent relationship is going to put her friendship in check and turn Nadine’s world upside down, who feels betrayed for Krista and for her brother.

Nadine and Krista in a scene from the movie.

Through this situation we see how Nadine deals with the loss of her only friend in the world, while at home she must live with her brother and mother, who do not seem to pay much attention to them. Lost and aimless, the young woman begins to make her way, she meets a boy, a schoolmate, she a friendship with a teacherall while grieving the death of his father, who passed away a few years ago.

The film is a charming story about what is it to be a teenager and how at that age we feel that the world is ending at the slightest inconvenience. It portrays the characters and how they deal with the loss, be it of a parent or a friendship, and how difficult and cruel the world of high school is. Those of us who are past adolescence can remember those moments lived with such passion, if something went wrong we wanted the earth to swallow us or directly disappear. And that is precisely what you will feel with Edge of Seventeen, not only because of the story, but also because of the incredible performances by Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson and Blake Jenner. For his part, Woody Harrelson participates in great moments and gives him his touch of sarcasm.

Harrelson as the teacher Nadine goes to to talk about her life.

In addition, we will not see our protagonist as a perfect being, on the contrary, the director, Kelly Fremon, decided to portray her with her whims, being at times quite selfish, capricious and hysterical. This gives more truth to the story, since none of us were perfect at that age. Also, we see how Nadine’s relationship with her mother develops, which is far from perfect. And it lets us glimpse how the mother has dealt with the death of her husband and her relationship with her children.

Related news

It is a film that will resonate with those who have gone through difficult times during adolescence. It is a great demonstration that things may seem very serious or without a solution, but that at some point they will pass, and much depends on our attitudes, but also on the people who surround us and accompany us.

Without a doubt it is a great coming of age film, we see the protagonist grow personally and psychologically. While Nadine may not be a very likeable character, she is what makes the film so realistic.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.