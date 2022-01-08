On the edge of the precipice, truck driver blames the navigator – Auto World

World

In China, in Pingshun County within Shanxi Province, there is a scenic road carved out of huge rock formations. The route, partly inside tunnels or overhanging, is as suggestive as it is dangerous for those who venture out with their four or two-wheeled vehicle. At the beginning of this January 2022, there was an accident involving a tow truck, thankfully with no consequences. The heavy vehicle remained suspended at a height of 100 meters after a driving error.

The images of the truck made it to the web where they easily found space to become, as they say, viral. You can see the truck with a wheel suspended over the precipice, while the trailer is still firmly on the very narrow mountainous road. The truck driver, according to local media reports, followed the route indicated by the satellite navigator: a lightness probably dictated by the lack of geographical knowledge of the place.

It took three days to recover the vehicle, counting the difficulty in working with emergency vehicles in such an inaccessible area of ​​China. The operation was made even more complicated by the presence of the trailer. The driver and his travel companion, despite the serious error of judgment, deserve praise for having kept a cool head in the phases of exiting the truck cabin.

FP | Samuel Prosino

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

