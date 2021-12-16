On the equator of Mars there is a reservoir of water the size of the Netherlands

A reservoir of water was found by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter which mapped the hydrogen present in the Valles Marineris area. It is an area about the size of the Netherlands and would contain frozen water just below the surface of Mars near the equator.

It is not the first time that so much water has been found in the form of ice on Mars, but so far his discoveries have been confined to the polar regions where temperatures are colder and ice water can exist, unlike equatorial zones.

ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter

Missions like Mars Express had already found water at lower latitudes, but the amount detected was laughable. ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter launched in 2016 by ESA and Roscosmos managed to find instead a large amount of water ice in an area near the equator: Valles Marineris, often compared to the terrestrial Grand Canyon although it is about ten times longer and five times deeper.

There is ice as big as the Netherlands at the Martian equator



The water was found by the FREND instrument capable of mapping neutrons from the ground. Neutrons are produced when highly energetic particles known as cosmic rays strike Mars; drier soils emit more neutrons than wetter ones, therefore It is possible to deduce how much water there is in a ground by looking at the neutrons it emits.

The researchers found that an area near Valles Marineris is full of water, “much more than we expectedSaid Alexey Malakhov, co-author of the discovery study published in ScienceDirect. The water found is very similar to that of the Earth’s permafrost regions, where water ice persists permanently under dry soil due to constant low temperatures.

Beyond the novelty of finding water ice near the equator, it was indeed surprising to find it within the first meter of depth of the Martian regolith, and not miles underground as for liquid water traced to the south pole of Mars.

source: ESA

The water-rich area found by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter is as large as the Netherlands (41,000 sq km) and overlaps the deep valleys of Candor Chaos, part of the canyon system considered promising in hunting for water on Mars.

The lead author of the research, Igor Mitrofanov of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in Moscow, said: “Assuming that the hydrogen we see is bound in water molecules, as much as 40% of the material near the surface in this region appears to be water.“

The instruments mounted on ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter

The researchers said other observations say that the minerals found in this part of Mars typically contain only a few percentages of water – much less than what these new observations show. So they think this water found by the orbiter more likely to exist in the form of ice.

Since it shouldn’t be possible at the equator, scholars think that that there is a mix of conditions present in the Valles Marineris that preserves the water, or that it is somehow reintegrated.

Most future Mars missions plan to land at latitudes lower than the poles, so identifying such a reservoir in this area is an interesting prospect for future exploration.

Update: considering the uncovered area, it was changed in the article Holland with the Netherlands.