On the eve of two high-risk heart operations, former President Abdalá Bucaram talks about his fears and his political legacy | Policy | News

“My heart is in shit.” Former President Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz says so after reading to EL UNIVERSO the result of the last echocardiogram that was carried out last week.

The man has: “37% blood ejection fraction (the rate at which blood is transported to the heart) and I normally have 55%. I could survive at 37, but why am I going down so fast? Something happens. But there are also other more serious things: they have found an abnormal movement of the interventricular septum (which is a hole in the wall located between the lower chambers of the heart) and mild hypokinesia of the lower basal segment (referring to decreased movement of the heart wall during each beat). That means that I have a hole and that the ventricle throws the blood to another side. Also a decreased global longitudinal autostrain of the left ventricle (a deformation of the myocardium, which is the muscular tissue of the heart) that prevents me from having a higher speed in the blood; a concentric hypertrophy of the left ventricle (thickening of the wall of the main pumping chamber of the heart); left atrial enlargement; a grade 2 diastolic dysfunction (the heart cannot pump an adequate amount of blood around the body or has to pump with a higher pressure); and degenerative mitral regurgitation (a kind of blood leak).”

But since, according to him, he is “asymptomatic” at first glance it seems that he has nothing: he speaks and shouts without being agitated, walks and even plays basketball every afternoon with some of his grandchildren.

Bucaram ruled from August 10, 1996 to February 7, 1997; He took refuge in Panama for 20 years after his overthrow, at the same time that two criminal proceedings were initiated for embezzlement in the School Backpack and Reserved Expenses cases. He returned to the country permanently in June 2017 once these trials expired. He was never sentenced.

At 70 years old, he will undergo two operations this Sunday, September 4, at the Kennedy Clinic in Guayaquil, in the urbanization of the same name in the north of the city.

Former President Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz has a cardiac defibrillator. He has had several heart attacks and angina, but he is “asymptomatic”, Photo by José Beltrán Photo: The Universe

with the first You will have a catheterization to check the stends (like little tubes or thimbles) that you have in your arteries. The stends clear the fat that blocks the blood circulation. “I’m worried about what they find, I don’t think the stends are covered. Two years ago I had an arrhythmia and they took me to the hospital in Suburbio, my arteries were fine and the stends were in perfect condition, but it seems that they have quickly become clogged and I am worried that they will need to do bypass coronary, which I would not like because I have a series of cables through the pacemaker. That will allow my family doctor, Norberto Calzada, to give me a new diagnosis and new medicines; he comes from Panama”.

and with the other The battery of the dual-chamber cardioverter-defibrillator will be changed with a cardiac resynchronizer (a pacemaker) that was placed in Houston, United States, in September 2016 and that has a useful life of six years. So anyway he had to do it on these dates.

Until last Thursday, September 1, Bucaram did not know if the doctors could perform this procedure because this type of device is not found in the country, so the company that manufactures it ordered it from Europe. The morning of the next day came.

The former president points out that he would have liked to have surgery in Houston or Panama, not because he doubts the professionalism of local doctors, but because of the lack of technical infrastructure, “if there is no medicine in public hospitals.” But he is prohibited from leaving the country as part of the alternative measures to preventive detention in two criminal proceedings for which he is called to trial: for organized crime in the purchase of medical supplies and for trafficking in chemical and nuclear weapons. Precisely in the first case, the trial hearing was to begin the following week, so he asked that it be deferred.

And aside, he cannot enter the United States since the Government of that country declared him “ineligible” to enter its territory due to having evidence of the commission of acts of corruption. Or they vetoed it. Something that he has not wanted to appeal for two reasons: because he is waiting for the Joe Biden government to change Ambassador Michael J. Fitzpatrick and because he does not have money to pay lawyers in that country.

Bucaram says, however, that if he had wanted to, he would have already left for Panama because it is “very easy” to remove the electronic shackle he wears, just as the former Secretary of Communication of the Rafael Correa government, Fernando Alvarado, did. “You can hire a small plane in Peru, bring it to any beach, get on board and leave. I am here because I want to, this time I decided to defend myself in law because they messed with my children and I have to put my chest up for them, ”he says.

things in order

With the two of this Sunday, Bucaram calculates that there would be between nine or ten heart operations that he adds. His first heart attack was about 23 years ago, after a basketball game in Panama, and on that occasion they placed the first stend. His heart problems worsened over time until in 2014 he presented myocarditis caused by the flu in which 85% of his heart became inflamed (“that 15% that did not stop beating was my country”) and he It generated several arrhythmias, and in 2016 he had to put on the defibrillator, which generates electric shocks in cases of arrhythmias. In total, she says that she has had about five heart attacks and several angina pectoris, “which are almost the same.”

The former president indicates that he is concerned. That he doesn’t want to be tragic, but that every operation has its risk. So he planned to talk the day before the operation with his wife, María Rosa Pulley, to put all his accounts in order in case there is a fatal outcome.

He affirms that he was always “messy” and that he has “many debts” due to his trials, that he has no other assets than his house in the Kennedy citadel in Guayaquil and his apartment in Panama, “and I have $1,400 in my pocket, which is my heritage right now”, and shows the bundle of bills to this newspaper. And that everything should be shared equally among his eleven children.

Bucaram immediately adds that he is not afraid of death because “life is a small space between a laugh and a tear.” But he is worried about the future of his children and his grandchildren, so he does not want to leave without having “cleaned the dignity of the surname.”

“I want to have a couple more years of life to clarify things for the country,” he says, referring to that image of corruption that “the oligarchies” foisted on him. And show them that he is not defeated, that they will see him rise again in 2025, hand in hand with a new PRE.

Bucaram says that, once he recovers from the operation and leaves the criminal proceedings, he will dedicate himself to recovering the Ecuadorian Roldosista Party that lost its legal status in 2014 by filing legal appeals. “They returned Ruptura, the MPD, except the PRE.” If he does not succeed, he indicates that he will collect signatures and create the Ecuadorian Revolutionary Party, PRE.

He will not try to resurrect Fuerza Ecuador, which was the group founded by his son Abdalá give it Bucaram Pulley to replace the PRE, and which has just been cancelled.

Abdalá Bucaram is called to trial in two criminal proceedings for organized crime and chemical weapons trafficking. He is prohibited from leaving the country, appears several times a week before the authorities and uses an electronic shackle. Photo by Jose Beltran Photo: The Universe

What he gave to the country

The politician says that nowadays he takes to the streets and people call him “Presi”. No longer “Loco” or “Abdalá”. That, for him, means that people have realized the injustices they have committed against him. And he feels happy for this sort of compensation that the new generations have given him.

And he reviews what, according to him, would leave the country as a political legacy.

“As mayor of Guayas, no one is unaware that I was the greatest in history. To such an extent that they recognized me internationally; in 1979 in the Gallup poll I was highlighted as the third political figure in the country. First Jaime Roldós, second Assad Bucaram, and third Abdalá Bucaram, three people from the same family”.

“As mayor of Guayaquil, beyond the social-Christian propaganda, no one forgets the extraordinary management that I did, the millions of cubic meters that I gave, the 40,000 deeds that I gave to the Ecuadorian people, the paving work in all the suburbs of Guayaquil or the first drinking water master plan, which even reached Salinas through Alfredo Adum, who was prefect of Guayas.”

“And as president, I consider that I have done the greatest work that a politician has done in the last hundred years: the peace agreement with Peru with Alberto Fujimori. Jamil Mahuad signed it. But in 46 years no president had been able to travel to Peru because it was prohibited by the Armed Forces, but the commander was me. I went on January 13 and on February 5 they began to lay me down… The second majestic work is that this peace agreement ended like the arms race, arms trafficking ended. And the third historical work in a century that Bucaram did was to propose convertibility. It was not just an announcement, a plan, I was going to fulfill it on June 1, but the devaluation parameter had to be fulfilled until the sucre reached 4,000 to 1. I could have created a devaluation, but I did not do it for love of the people … The intention was to reach dollarization. Mahuad realized that the country needed a strong currency… and they wanted to execute my government plan, but the Bucaram plan without Bucaram was not viable”.

He regrets not having been able to do more for the country he has seen sink in the 25 years since he was removed from power. “They missed out on having a great president.”

On the morning of February 7, 1997, Abdalá Bucaram was dismissed by the now-defunct National Congress. Stock Photo

For him, the current regime of Guillermo Lasso has shown incapacity. “The weakest point of this government is not the corruption of (Juan José) Pons or Aparicio (Caicedo) but rather that it is inhumane. They love money and despise the people.”

When asked who could be a good ruler among all the figures who currently do politics, he answers without hesitation: “Me”. But he immediately indicates that the issue is not winning elections, that this is “easy” and more so now with so much “bullshit like TikTok”, but knowing how to govern.

“I am aware that no one saves this country. There are few Ecuadorian politicians qualified to be governors. I would say that because of the love he has for the town, it could be my son Dalo, but I don’t think he would be interested. Lucio Gutiérrez and Álvaro Noboa would also be extraordinary presidents at this time. Also Carlos Ortega Maldonado, I am impressed by what he has done with his university… ”.

– I could tell you that there is an enemy of mine who is really qualified to govern, Bucaram points out to this newspaper.

– Jaime Nebot?

– I won’t tell you names or surnames…

– In a radio interview with Watchtower He referred to him kindly…

– No, I only tell the truth. Nebot is a man who hurt me, who committed many crimes, such as removing me from the Mayor’s Office of Guayaquil or stealing the presidency of the Republic. He is a man who is full of vices more than virtues. But without a doubt he is an intelligent, passionate, organized man, a good administrator… And I recognize the maturity of the Social Christians for not having given their vote in the Assembly so that the Correistas remove Lasso.

In any case, says the former president, what the country needs is a great national agreement for governance that he hopes to achieve if his heart allows it. (YO)