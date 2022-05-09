“On the fourth dose to all evaluation in September”

PADUA – «We must have faith in vaccines current, which still protect very well against serious illness, and hope for research to produce updated doses and increasingly effective drugs for the autumn ». He explains it Giorgio Palù, emeritus professor of Virology at the University of Padua, president of Aifa and former member of the Cts, in an interview with the newspaper ‘La Stampa’. According to Palù, the new infections we are witnessing «are yet another proof that it makes no sense to speak of herd immunity. To do this, it would take a stable virus and a vaccine that completely covers – he explains – it should be noted instead that the virus becomes increasingly endemic and that about 90 percent of infections, also considering the unvaccinated and reinfected, are asymptomatic “.

MORE INFORMATION









On the possibility of giving everyone a fourth dose of the vaccine in the autumn when infections could rise again, “the EMA recalled that for the entire population it is necessary to focus on vaccines updated to the circulating variants and sub-variants, in addition to searching in the long term a multipurpose vaccine against all coronaviruses. When the first are approved – they will probably be evaluated in September – they can be done ». Covid «will stay with us for a long time with a seasonal trend. Until October in our hemisphere the situation should remain relatively good with a reduced incidence of cases and low pressure on welfare services – concludes Palù – then, being Covid-19 caused by an airborne virus, it will once again worry us. The only data that remains alarming is that of the dead, so it is as if a plane crashed every day ».