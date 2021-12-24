on the hunt for a defender, seven names on the notebook and two exclusions, the casting for Giuntoli continues

The people of intermediaries have stormed De Laurentiis, Giuntoli and Chiavelli: there is everything in the casting in progress, from Omeragic from Zurich via Szalai of Fenerbahce a Uduokhai of the Ausburg. However, there is the usual knot: none of these are offered on free loan and is the basic condition for the operation to be completed.

Latest football Naples

As reported by Il Mattino:

“The point, mind you, is also the time: the central player must arrive before the match against Juventus, maybe a few days later. But not more. Because if he were to arrive at the end of the month it would make no sense. The casting is endless: piaccinon Bremer and Botman, but Turin and Lille would not want to sell them so alternative routes could emerge (like Sarr of Chelsea). Therefore, in Giuntoli’s list there are also other names such as those of Lukumì And Yerry Mina. It is clear that the current situation is not very different from that of the summer: there is no money to spend on the market, but the goal for 2022 will still be to cut costs. Neither Sienese, neither Luperto they seem to particularly intrigue Spalletti, but it is clear that Napoli are now numerically understaffed. “