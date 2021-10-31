On the hunt for cheap smartphones? Amazon offers 5 under 200 euros

The last week of October 2021 is about to reach its conclusion and with it also the Amazon offers on Huawei products. Accompanying them are also other promotions: on this specific occasion we will discuss 5 discounted smartphones under 200 Euros, for brands like Samsung, OPPO, Motorola and Xiaomi.

Amazon discounts on smartphones under 200 euros

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Smartphone, 2 GB + 32 GB, 6.53 “HD + Dot Drop Display 5000mAh (typ), with Face Unlock AI, 13 MP, Triple Camera, Gray (Midnight Gray): 113,80 Euro

OPPO A15 Smartphone, 179g, 6.52 "HD + LCD Display, 3 13MP Cameras, 3GB RAM + 32GB Expandable ROM, 4230mAh Battery, Quick Charge, Dual Sim, [Versione Italiana], Dynamic Black: 118.99 euros

TCL 20SE , 6.82 "HD +, 2SIM, Quadruple Cam 16 + 5 + 2 + 2MP, 4GB + 64GB, Batt. 5000mAh, Aurora Green [Italia]: 129.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02s Smartphone 4G 6.5 Inch Infinity-V HD + 3 Rear Cameras, 3GB RAM and 32GB Expandable Internal Memory – 5,000 mAh Battery and Fast Charging Black [Versione Italiana]: 155 Euros

Motorola moto g 30 (quad camera 64 MP, battery 5000 mAH, 6/128 GB, Display 6.5 "Max Vision, NFC, Dual SIM, Android 11) cover included, Black (Dark Pearl): 190.99 Euro

Not all the smartphones mentioned above are sold and shipped by Amazon, so pay attention to the sellers and their reliability. Where there is the name of Amazon for sale and / or shipping, however, free delivery is guaranteed even in a single day to Prime subscribers. Plus, it never fails the option of paying in installments with Cofidis. On the other hand, the end date of the promotions is missing; ergo, we recommend that you make your purchase quickly if you are interested in one of these devices.

