On the Jordan, Jesus is the nest of the dove of heaven

Baptism of the Lord

Year C



At that time (…) John answered everyone saying: «I baptize you with water; but he comes who is stronger than me, whose sandal laces I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire ». And behold, while all the people were being baptized and Jesus, having also received Baptism, was praying, heaven opened and the Holy Spirit descended upon him in bodily form, like a dove, and a voice came from heaven: ” You are my beloved Son: in you I have placed my satisfaction ».

The people were waiting and everyone was wondering, about John, if he was not the Christ. We are thus, creatures of desire and expectation, with within, on the path of the heart, this “tending-to”, passionate and attentive, since the present is not enough for anyone. The wait is so intense that it creates paths, and people are pushed out onto the street. Leave the temple and Jerusalem with its beautiful stones, to look for a place of sand and water, tens of kilometers away, where a voice as free as the desert wind would rise.

Are you the Messiah? And John comes down from the altar of people’s expectations to say: no, it’s not me. He who is stronger than me comes after me ». In what does its strength consist? He is the strongest because he has fire, because he speaks to the hearts of the people, as Hosea had prophesied: I will lead them to the desert and there I will speak to their hearts. Only two verses recount the Baptism of Jesus, almost an incident, in which, however, the great protagonist is the Holy Spirit.

On the Jordan the dove of heaven seeks its nest, and its nest is Jesus. The Spirit still seeks its nest now, and each of us is the nest of the dove of God.

Jesus was in prayer, and heaven opened. This cause-and-effect dynamic is beautiful. Jesus stands in prayer, and God’s wonderful answer is to open heaven. It is not empty and it is not dumb. For each of our prayers the dynamic is always the same: a slit, a slit that opens in the closed sky and a flight of words descends: You are my beloved Son, in you I have placed my satisfaction.

Each prayer keeps repeating this incessantly: “Talk to me / I am waiting with open flesh / for you to speak to me. / We are not here to live / but because someone / has to talk to us” (Franco Arminio).

And the first word is “Son”. The “word” descends and becomes, in the desert, and here, a “son”. God is the power of generation, which like every being generates according to its own species. We are kind of his kind, we have God in our blood and breath. Placed in the beginning to all, “son” is a word that is at the beginning because it is also at the end of everything.

“You are loved” is the second word. Of undeserved love, asymmetrical, one-sided, unconditional. This is where the foundation of the whole law is laid. “You are loved” is the foundation; “You will love” is the fulfillment. Whoever comes out of this will love the opposite of life.

My complacency is the third word, the last. A term that is not usual to us, yet a shining, pulsating word: there is a vibration of joy in God, a thrill of pleasure; he is not a cold and impersonal being, without emotions, but a Father who opens the heavens, happy to be a father, celebrating in front of each of his children.

(Readings: Isaiah 40, 1-5.9-11; Psalm 103; Titus 2, 11-14; 3, 4-7; Luke 3, 15-16. 21-22).