on the last day guests also Di Fusco, Volpecina and Ruotolo

Great turnout, special and important guests and many emotions characterized the celebratory exhibition «A D10S… one year later», Organized by the Marican Group on the occasion of the first anniversary of the death of Diego Armando Maradona, and held at “Vega Food” in Carinaro.

The emotions are printed in the eyes of the many visitors, who were able to admire the priceless relics that belonged to the “Diez” and carefully set up by both the “Club Saverio Silvio Vignati” and the “Cammarota Antonio Museum”. Chills in being able to see the first shirt up close “camiseta“That belonged to Diego when he took his first steps in the Cebollitas (in 1973) or the jacket worn by Maradona in 1989 in Munich, when he warmed up dancing to the notes of” Live is Life “, but also to admire the dozens of shirts and of relics of the time.

After the appearances of Gianni Improta, Ciro Giustianiani, Antonio Corbo, Peppe Bruscolotti, Mimmo Malfitano, Ciccio Marolda, Marcello Altamura, Francesco Modugno And Ross yesterday, on the last day of the exhibition, other prestigious “Maradonians” and former Azzurri appeared at the “Vega Food” in Carinaro, starting from Raffaele Di Fusco And Giuseppe Volpecina. Also present was the former Napoli manager of the scudetti Gigi Pavarese. The two comic actors are also genuine Maradonians Alessandro Bolide And Tuscan Rosary.

Finally, the presence of the journalist and senator is prestigious Sandro Ruotolo.

Sandro Ruotolo

Raffaele Di Fusco

“It’s very beautiful – he said By Fusco – see and notice that Naples and the fans remember Diego with so much love, but they are also infinitely sad days for his death. There remains his smile in the memories, beyond his football prowess, memories and emotions awaken that it is difficult to explain. Unfortunately, the media have always told the bad things about Maradona, because they made the news. But I have witnessed many of his charitable works, those who have had the good fortune to frequent him in private have appreciated his great humanity. After all, to be the greatest ever you cannot fail to have great human skills, such as Diego had, I assure you. Naples-Lazio? We must not dramatize the two knockouts, rather the absences worry. The absence of Osimnhen weighs more, which is the revelation of the championship. However, in these cases the damage must be minimized and then recovered “.

Giuseppe Volpecina

“There are wonderful and exciting shirts in this exhibition – he began Volpecina – even if I still don’t believe that Maradona is no longer with us. In the end Diego will be impossible to forget. Maradona was fantastic with us, his humility and availability emerged. I have never suffered a reprimand but it has always supported me and has always allowed us to make less mistakes because they are encouraged. Naples-Lazio? The opportunity to redeem the two defeats, the absences are important, against Lazio we can win the same despite the absences. We have what it takes not to lose any more points, we have to close this negative phase by resuming the journey ».

«A different and particular emotion to attend this exhibition for the extraordinary relics that exist. A dip in moving memories. From up there – he said Gigi Pavarese – I hope Diego is happy to see how much affection and love he is receiving from people, in Naples as well as in Argentina, in particular, but also in other parts of the world. I was lucky enough to also know the man Maradona, I get very angry with those who shoot sentences on Diego without having known him. He made a lot of mistakes, but he did good to a lot of people. He gave dignity to the Neapolitan people and to Naples with the victories. I have had the privilege of spending a lot of time with him. ‘

Gigi Pavarese

«The emotion and emotion that these relics arouse are enormous. We miss it very much – he said Tuscan Rosary – because one of the family passed away for us. We lived the Maradonian period as kids in love. The Maradona legend was already such in life, let alone now: as long as there is a ball rolling on this land, El Diez will be the icon of football and will be remembered ».

“Beautiful exhibition, exciting shirts in the memory of our idol forever – said Alessandro Bolide -, Maradona will remain our hero and a reference for everyone”.



