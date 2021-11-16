On the MotoGP social networks he dedicates to Valentino Rossi by many Star-tuttoteKs

S.world championships in all sectors pay tribute to Valentino Rossi through a video on the MotoGP social channels

It is now well known that Valentino Rossi, champion of moto GP he decided to retire from the track later 25 years. Valentino Rossi’s racing epic was the one with the greatest following from all continents, with the greatest media coverage, with the largest business, without which motorcycling would have remained a niche sport.

In fact, the Doctor received right at the time of pickup, at the gala evening for the closing of the season of world championship in Valencia, the MotoGP Legend award which is usually given to the best motorcyclists a few years after the end of their career, an award which he accepted by declaring that he had always thought of his last day as a professional rider as a nightmare, but instead he is very happy thanks also to the affection of colleagues, family, friends and above all his fans.

Valentino inspiration for everyone

It is not only the 26 racing seasons and the 9 world titles that make the Tavullia champion unique, but also and above all his personality. Charismatic, determined fighter and with an innate charge of sympathy, Valentino was able to inspire the young bikers who came after him and all sportsmen, regardless of the discipline, who compete to get to the finish line, among which we can remember Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon (football star), Lewis Hamilton (car driver), Pau Gasol (basketball player), Roger Federer (tennis player), Travis Pastrana ( motocross rider), Kelly Slater (surfer).

To stay glued in front of the TV screen to follow his races carefully we were really many, including some star names from other industries such as Jovanotti, Laura Pausini, Cesare Cremonini, Gianni Morandi, Checco Zalone and even three world-class Hollywood stars such as Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth.

Valentino remains the icon of this motorcycling show-business of which he was the main promoter and exponent. Until the very end, Valentino Rossi has kept his popularity and appeal intact, inside and outside the racing world.

You can see here the tribute video that the stars of all fields have dedicated to Valentino Rossi.

Are you looking for new movies and new TV series to watch? Discover the new subscription to Disney +, the streaming home of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and now Star too. Subscribe now to only 8.99 euros per month on this page.