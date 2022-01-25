on the net there are already those who have finished it, watch out for spoilers – Nerd4.life

As you probably already know, some users managed to get ahead copies of Arceus Pokémon Legends. Well, there are still a few days left to debut in stores, but there are already several on the net users who claim they have already finished the new adventure of Game Freak exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

As reported last week, several players have obtained a physical copy of Arceus Pokémon Legends about ten days in advance, with some online stores that among other things have begun to ship the game ignoring the embargo imposed by Nintendo. Later, as might have been expected, several leaks have arrived on the net, which have revealed important information, such as the complete list of catchable Pokémon, details on the gameplay and much more.

The situation worsened further when some users started streaming Pokémon Arceus Legends on Twitch and YouTube and uploaded the game to illegal ROM sites, thus allowing even greater diffusion of the title, even on PC thanks to emulation. In this sense, Nintendo is blocking as many broadcasts and videos as possible, but now the YouTube homepage for some users is a real minefield and it takes very little to fall victim to some treacherous spoilers.

Pokémon Arceus Legends, an image from the game

As NintendoLife reports, on social media it is now not difficult to find people who claim to have completed the game or to have reached the endgame. Some of them are even holding Q&A sessions, answering questions from other players eager to learn more about Pokémon Arceus Legends.

Unfortunately, it is not the first and it will not be the last time that a game ends up in the hands of users in advance of the release date, especially when it comes to the Pokémon series. The advice, if you do not want to ruin any surprises, is to stay away from social networks, in particular YouTube, Reddit and Twitter, until the official debut of Arceus Pokémon Legends, set for the next January 28 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.