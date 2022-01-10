On the notes of the great Beethoven – Chronicle

ADRIA

The Buzzolla Conservatory of Adria restarts its activities in the new year and offers the public the last two concert evenings of the Festival in homage to Beethoven. In fact, the exhibition dedicated to Ludwig Van Beethoven will end at the Conservatory Auditorium, recently officially inaugurated, with the last two concerts scheduled, scheduled for 12 and 19 January. The event is dedicated to the famous German composer on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth in Bonn. The evening of Wednesday 12, in particular, is entitled ‘Between cello and piano’, and includes the performance of the piano sonatas op. 31 n.2 ‘Tempesta’ and op. 53 ‘Waldstein’, interpreted respectively by Chiara Cerioni and Gianluca Bergamasco.

Following, the sonata for cello and piano op. 69 will see as interpreters Daniele Tessarin on the cello and Raffaele Impagnatiello, on the other hand, on the piano. The narrator once again is by Denis Forasacco, the texts by Marica Bottaro, and the mise-en-espace by Susanna Guerrini. Finally, the coordination of the event is by the teacher Doria Cantatore. Admission to the concert, which will begin at 9 pm, is free with reservations required, by visiting the website www.conservatorioadria.it and, as required by the latest government regulations, a reinforced green pass and Ffp2 mask is required.









Eva Zandonà