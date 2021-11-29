On the oath of the premier, the Czech president Zeman isolated in a box
A plexiglass square proof of the president of the Czech Republic positive for Covid. Milos Zeman has appointed the new prime minister of the country, Petr Fiala, leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), locked up in an anti-contagion box, in the presidential residence of Lany, near Prague.
Last Thursday, Zeman, shortly after being discharged from hospital due to stomach-related health problems, tested positive for Covid. To avoid any contact during the ceremony, he arrived in a wheelchair and was separated from Fiala by the glass.
The 57-year-old political scientist and professor Fiala succeeds Andrej Babis. After the legislative elections held at the beginning of October, the Spolu center-right coalitions led by Petr Fiala (and formed by the Ods, Top 09 and Kdu-Csl parties) and the alliance of the Pirate Party and the movement of Mayors and independents have obtained the majority of 108 seats in the Chamber of Deputies with 200 seats in all. The new government is expected to have 18 ministers from the five parties who signed the coalition agreement in November. However, the appointment of the entire cabinet will most likely postpone due to the isolation of President Zeman infected with Covid-19. The head of state intends to meet all the ministers before appointing them. Until the appointment of the new government, the outgoing premier Babis will continue to be at the head of his minority government formed by the Ano movement (Action of the Discontented Citizen) and by the Social Democrats (Cssd).