On the oath of the premier, the Czech president Zeman isolated in a box

A plexiglass square proof of the president of the Czech Republic positive for Covid. Milos Zeman has appointed the new prime minister of the country, Petr Fiala, leader of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), locked up in an anti-contagion box, in the presidential residence of Lany, near Prague.

Last Thursday, Zeman, shortly after being discharged from hospital due to stomach-related health problems, tested positive for Covid. To avoid any contact during the ceremony, he arrived in a wheelchair and was separated from Fiala by the glass.