on the occasion of Black Friday offers you an extraordinary offer on the Pemiere Edition kit!

Black Friday has also arrived for Google Stadia, which offers all new users a very interesting offer to jump right into the game!

Only for a few days it will be possible to have the Google Stadia Premiere Edition kit for only 22.22 euros, instead of 79.99 euros (with free shipping). This kit includes everything you need to turn a monitor or TV into a perfect gaming station that is instantly accessible. In the kit you will find a Chromecast Ultra dongle and the innovative Stadia controller which, by connecting directly to the game servers via wi-fi, reduces input lag.

This super promotion is valid until Friday 31 December 2021, while stocks last. We therefore suggest that you hurry up to take advantage of this offer while there is stocks.

Once you have received the Chromecast Ultra and controller, just connect it to the TV and your wi-fi network to immediately enter the game. Indeed there will be no need to install games or download patches, the start will be really immediate!

The potential of Stadia is especially indicated to those who do not have a medium-high-end gaming PC or cannot afford a gaming video card given the skyrocketing prices of this period. With Google Stadia, you won’t need any specific hardware, but only a good internet connection. Just log in via the Chrome browser from your PC or via the Chromecast Ultra dongle present in this kit and you can immediately play.

In the catalog (which you can discover at this address) there are titles of the caliber of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Borderlands 3, Control Ultimate Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM Eternal, FIFA 22, Life is Strange True Colors and many others.

