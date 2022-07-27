On the occasion of her grandmother’s birthday, Kourtney Kardashian reveals unpublished photos of her wedding (photos)

On the occasion of her grandmother’s birthday on July 26, Kourtney Kardashian unveiled new photos of her intimate wedding in Santa Barbara on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in love and show it well. Since the formalization of their relationship in February 2021, after years of unambiguous friendship, the two stars have not left each other, and now form a blended family with their 6 children.

Usually considered the most discreet sister of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney no longer wants to hide. Madly in love with each other, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided a few months ago to take the plunge by getting married. And they didn’t do things by halves: they got married three times, once in Las Vegas without any guests, a second time in Santa Barbara with their respective witnesses, then in an official ceremony. grandiose in Italy with all their loved ones together.

Souvenirs from Santa Barbara for her grandmother’s birthday

This July 26, Kourtney is giving her fans a nice gift by revealing unpublished photos of her wedding in Santa Barbara, on the occasion of the birthday of her grandmother MJ, one of the only two guests of her Californian union. . “My special, kind, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ. So happy you were one of only two guests when we got legally married I will remember this day and evening with you all my life“, wrote Kourtney in the caption of photos never revealed yet of her intimate marriage to Travis Barker.