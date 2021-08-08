On the penultimate day of the MGFF, the Oscar winner Paul Haggis and the screening of the film by Alessandro Grande

The penultimate day of the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro in the name of another Oscar winner. Today, at 6 pm, in the cloister of the San Giovanni Complex, the masterclass cycle will close with the director and screenwriter Paul Haggis. It will be an opportunity to retrace the career of a filmmaker who, in 2006, won the Oscar for the best original screenplay of “Crash-physical contact”, also crossing the world of TV and documentary.

The evening at the porto arena will see the screening of the last first film in competition: “Regina” by Alessandro Grande, presented by the director himself together with the actors Francesco Montanari and Ginevra Francesconi. The lineup will include, among the extras, the backstage of “Donne di Calabria”, produced by the Calabria Film Commission and Anele, and the trailer of the short “Tu come me” by directors Maria Teresa Carpino and Roberto Orazi together with Francesco Bugamelli, president of the Pancrazio association. In addition, a significant moment dedicated to scientific research against cancer in the company of Francesco Cognetti, president of the Together Against Cancer Foundation; Giordano Beretta, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and Mauro Boldrini, director of communication of Aiom.

At the Supercinema closing credits for the section of international works, curated by Silvia Bizio, with the screening of “Due” by Filippo Meneghetti. The event will be preceded, at 7 pm, by the meeting with the journalist Francesco Paravati on the documentary “Obama dream”. The curtain also closes on the cloister of the San Giovanni Complex with the double presentation of the documentary “In front of the line”, in the presence of the directors Matteo Balsamo and Francesco Del Grosso, and of “Rughe” by Maurizio Paparazzo as part of “Sguardi di Calabria” “.

The long week of the MGFF will reach its climax tomorrow, Sunday 8 August, with the usual awards ceremony. In the afternoon, at the Hotel Perla del Porto, there will be two more special meetings: at 6 pm with the psychotherapist and writer Salvo Noè – who will hold a masterclass on expressiveness – and at 7 pm with the journalist Safiria Leccese who will present her book ” The wealth of good “.

Yesterday evening, on the other hand, also saw Jacopo Gubitosi of the Giffoni Film Festival take the stage who, together with Gianvito Casadonte, announced a memorandum of understanding that, starting from September, will link the two kermesse. Antonio Affidato awarded the British director Peter Greenaway – accompanied by Saskia Boddeke and protagonist of an intense masterclass at the Supercinema – with the Magna Graecia Award.

The Festival then offered one of its most anticipated moments: Giovanni Minoli’s interview with Paolo Bonolis. When he arrived at MGFF to present his book “Why I spoke to myself”, Bonolis answered Minoli’s all-round questions, putting together various anecdotes from career to private life, from politics to football to religion. The presenter played with the audience for about an hour of conversation, and then received the Golden Column together with Giovanni Minoli. The director Alice Filippi and the actors Gaja Masciale and Jozef Gjura walked the red carpet before the screening of the film in competition “On the most beautiful”.

The Sguardi di Calabria at the San Giovanni Complex instead gave a focus on the village of San Floro, from where the new silk road starts thanks to the “Nido di Seta” cooperative told in the documentary, signed Archimedia, by Vittore Ferrara (with him Pino and Enzo Iannì, Lorenzo and Jacopo Ferrara, Walter Attanasio and Pino Tamasco – the music is by Antonio Intieri). Protagonists Miriam Pugliese, Giovanna Bagnato and Domenico Vivino, who in 2013 recovered 5 hectares of land, 3 thousand mulberry trees and a silk museum. “We focus on multifunctionality – says Domenico – agriculture, but also craftsmanship and hospitality”.

For the doc section, the screenwriter and director Luca Martera – one of the leading Italian experts in audiovisual archives and creative use of cine-television repertoire images – proposed a live documentary dedicated to one hundred years of Calabria between small and large screen. “The film is a starting point to say what is not said about the Calabrians, who for example are an ironic and anarchic people – says Martera – therefore, themes and characters related to Calabria that no one has had the courage to investigate for questions of political opportunity “.